'The Lion King' hits a key milestone in its circle of life
'The Lion King' hits a key milestone in its circle of life

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

In the summer of 1997, audiences in Minneapolis at the Orpheum Theatre saw something no one had ever seen before: leaping antelopes, fluttering birds and elephants lumbering through the orchestra seats. It was “The Lion King,” and it would soon transfer to Broadway and start a stunning run that regularly lands it among the weekly top earners and becomes young people’s introduction to theater. It turns 25 years old on Broadway this month. Part of its longevity is due to the movie tie-in, simple-to-understand story, family-friendly themes and the fact that it’s a spectacle not dependent on big-name stars.

For Elegance Bratton, a destiny realized in 'The Inspection'
For Elegance Bratton, a destiny realized in 'The Inspection'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Elegance Bratton was 16 years old when his mother kicked him out of the house for being gay. After 10 years living homeless in New York, Bratton joined the Marines, hoping to win back his mother's affection. There, he was repeatedly abused but also found a sense of purpose and a soldierly camaraderie that transcends social divisions. In his first feature film, Bratton has turned his story into the acclaimed drama “The Inspection,” starring Jeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union. After playing some of the top film festivals, “The Inspection” will be released in select theaters Friday by A24 and expand further in coming weeks.

Judas Priest, Mellencamp leave memorable Rock Hall moments
Judas Priest, Mellencamp leave memorable Rock Hall moments

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs Saturday night on HBO. The telecast comes two weeks after the recording of the induction of Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dolly Parton and many others at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Memorable moments included Judas Priest making metalheads of almost everyone in the room as they brought former members back for a set of songs. John Mellencamp spoke out against antisemitism in a rousing speech inducting lawyer Allen Grubman. Duran Duran began the night's performances with a technical glitch that forced them to start over on their 1982 hit “Girls on Film.”

Review: ‘Slumberland’ aims for enchantment, but gets lost
Review: ‘Slumberland’ aims for enchantment, but gets lost

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

An early 20th century weekly comic strip created by Winsor McCay about Little Nemo’s dream world and adventures provides the very loose inspiration for Netflix’s latest big budget spectacle, “Slumberland.” Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that “Slumberland” is not a terrible movie and it may very well spark your imagination or tug at your heartstrings. But, Bahr says, it also could have been so much more had it not gotten so bogged down in its own superfluous flash, which, by the end, just feels exhausting. Rated PG, Slumberland is on Netflix Friday.

Bennett, Nawaz replacing Judy Woodruff on PBS 'NewsHour'

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

PBS says that Geoff Bennett and Amna Nawaz will replace Judy Woodruff on the public broadcaster's nightly “NewsHour” show. Woodruff is stepping down from anchoring at the end of the year. Nawaz has been a ‘NewsHour’ reporter since 2018 and is Woodruff's primary substitute. Bennett has anchored the show's weekend version since jumping over from NBC News earlier this year. PBS portrays it as a generational change at the buttoned-up newscast, which is seeking new viewers on various social media platforms. The 75-year-old Woodruff is not retiring. She's embarking on a two-year reporting project to explore the causes of and potential solutions for America's divisions.

For movie fans, a gift guide that goes beyond the cinema

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - Associated Press

For the film buff in your life, there are plenty of gift options that go beyond a ticket to the movies. Those in Los Angeles, or planning a trip to Hollywood, might enjoy a ticket to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to check out Bruce the shark from “Jaws." Or maybe a festival pass for the TCM Classic Film Festival in April. There's also an illustrated coffee-table book about the best moments in Oscars fashion, a subscription to one of the best film podcasts out there, a new LP of the music of “The Godfather” trilogy and a 4K UHD of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

15 most anticipated movies this holiday 2022 season

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

The holiday season tends to bring a rush of Serious Movies — prestige projects with Academy Awards buzz all over them — sprinkled with a handful of just-for-fun romps. 2022 is no exception, and those venturing out to the multiplexes this season will find everything from a Steven Spielberg or…

How Brandi Carlile led Tanya Tucker to better appreciate her own worth

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If it seems as if Tanya Tucker has been around forever, she has — by popular music standards, anyway. But after 22 studio albums in about 25 years through 1997, she released just one in 2002, another in 2009, then not another for 10 years. That's when Brandi Carlile stepped in.

'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

  • By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON - Associated Press/Report for America

“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban gender-affirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse. The bill would ban use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for people under age 18. Schneider calls it “misguided legislation” in a statement shared by the advocacy group Equality Ohio. One of the bill's sponsors, GOP Rep. Gary Click, says it's about making sure children are at the age “best able to provide informed consent” for such procedures.

Defense: Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions
Defense: Masterson rape case plagued by contradictions

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

A defense lawyer for actor Danny Masterson says a jury should acquit him because testimony by his accusers was riddled with inconsistencies and contradictions. Attorney Phillip Cohen said Tuesday during closing arguments in Los Angeles Superior Court that prosecutors failed to prove the former star of the sitcom “That '70s Show” was guilty of three counts of rape. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller says that if the statements by the women were all consistent then it would have indicated they were scripted. Mueller says the victims put themselves through painful interrogations about their trauma and had no motive to lie.

Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' sets viewership milestones
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' sets viewership milestones

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

Kevin Costner can comfortably boast of being television's biggest star right now. His ‘Yellowstone’ returned for a fifth season on Sunday, and even though it was on a cable network, it was the most-watched episode of scripted television on TV this fall. The Paramount network Western reached 12.1 million viewers, when you count in simultaneous showings on other Viacom-owned cable networks. One expert called it the most appointment-friendly shows on television right now, in part because it appeals particularly to an older audience comfortable with watching television in a traditional way. It also proves the enduring popularity of the Western.