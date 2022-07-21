- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
If you think you’re safe avoiding sharks by simply staying out of the water, think again. A few species of epaulette sharks have evolved to move their fins to plod along outside the water at low tide. So-called walking sharks of Papua New Guinea are among the stars of this year’s Shark Week, with 25 hours of programming dedicated to all varieties of the apex predators on the Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+ starting Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be the week’s recurring master of ceremonies. Celebrities with shows include the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” the cast of “Jackass” and comedian Tracy Morgan.
- Associated Press
A Puerto Rico court has “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case is closed, according to a judicial spokesperson. The spokesperson told The Associated Press on Thrusday that “the petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required.” A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order. Martin denied any wrongdoing.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In the late 1990s, Dan Lin was a 25-year-old Harvard MBA student with no Hollywood connections when he joined Warner Bros. as an intern under film executive Lorenzo DiBonaventura.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. “The Light We Carry" is the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. Crown will publish the 336-page book on Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of “Becoming." “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Eva Reign had wanted to be an actor since she was 10 years old. As a transgender woman, though, she wasn't sure what opportunities would be available for her.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Stray" was announced in summer 2020, and shortly thereafter it colloquially became known as "the cat game."
Ethan Hawke resisted making his HBO Max Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward documentary. Until he couldn’t
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
When actor-director Ethan Hawke was offered the chance to direct a documentary about married movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, he knew it was a huge opportunity.
- Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Dawn Hudson stood before the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in spring 2011 to make her pitch for the newly created job of chief executive, the organization appeared to be operating on cruise control.
- AP
The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for two years. They started pouring in for Wednesday's preview night. The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Sailor Moon could be seen walking the floor. Anticipated panels this year include a preview from Warner Bros. of the antihero film “Black Adam" featuring star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and peeks at forthcoming fantasy TV series, the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Rings of Power.”
- By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday’s night's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. Republican congressman and committee member Adam Kinzinger says he expects the hearing will “open people’s eyes in a big way.” This will be the panel’s second prime-time hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
From the creative genius who brought you "Kate Winslet, and you know what you did" and "Sorry to this man" comes a whole slew of fresh viral content culled from the press tour for Jordan Peele's latest film, "Nope."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Who's a bad boy? Who's a bad boy? Apparently, "Dog Whisperer" star César Millan.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Working alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger really stinks, according to one former co-star.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pearl Jam has put a temporary stop to its European summer tour after lead singer Eddie Vedder injured his vocal cords.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joey Badass is in the midst of a major tour, but if you let him tell it, Delta Airlines is doing its best to throw him off.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
For those of us outside the world of high finance, it is rare to take deep satisfaction in the financial status of any company that doesn't sign our own checks. But the most recent Netflix quarterly report was, in many ways, a thing of bad-news-equals-good-news beauty.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ariana Grande’s that girl — but it could’ve been an Oscar nom.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Halloween” is coming to an end, but not before one final showdown between Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Myers.
Movie review: With ‘Nope,’ Jordan Peele brings the scary alien-centric thrills but seemingly has less to say than usual
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
Jordan Peele is unleashing another worthwhile piece of distinct filmmaking.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner is a lot of things: a reality star, a makeup icon, a businesswoman, a billionaire and now, apparently, a "climate criminal."
- By LOLITA C. BALDOR - Associated Press
When “Top Gun: Maverick” roared into theaters in late May, the Air Force was ready. Recruiters struggling to meet enlistment goals took boxes of free mugs and lanyards, and fanned out to theaters for the premiere. They were determined to capitalize on the jet-fueled excitement surrounding a military-themed movie that came out at a time when service recruiters are having problems finding young people who want to join and can meet the physical, mental and moral requirements. Recruiters are offering bigger bonuses and other incentives to those who sign up. And they're seizing on the boost that Hollywood may offer, such as the buzz over the sequel to “Top Gun” from 1986.
- Neal Justin and Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
