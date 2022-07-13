How Elton John plans to make ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ fit this fashion moment — the new musical opens soon in Chicago
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
NEW YORK — Pushing 76 years old, not that he looks remotely like it, Elton John is finally coming off the road.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“What We Do in the Shadows” is determined to find out if an immortal being can have a midlife crisis.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“What We Do in the Shadows” has risen from the coffin.
- Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — When the women of Atrocity Girl, a grunge-influenced heavy rock band whose four members live in the North Seattle and Shoreline area, walked through the door of a studio to record their first single in 2019, they were met by a lone male audio engineer and a bad joke.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of July 4:
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Love and friendship, ambition and hype, through the lens of the art world.
- Marion Winik - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A young gardener becomes besotted by poets — and poetry — in this amusing and true-to-life story.
- S. Kirk Walsh - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: An intersection of past and present, music and memory animates this memorable portrait of a young man and his small Midwestern town.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
"Long Train Runnin': Our Story of The Doobie Brothers" isn't loaded with the tales of debauchery you'd get from books about, say, the Stones, Led Zeppelin or Mötley Crüe.
‘The Doomsday Clock at 75′ explores how the Chicago-born cultural icon keeps tick, tick, ticking away
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — The Doomsday Clock was born in 1947 in Chicago, a Cold War baby delivered as the illustration for the first cover of a new magazine, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. It was set at 7 minutes to midnight, an indication of how close a team of revered scientists believed the worl…
- Tom Zelman - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: Charles Baxter's sparkling essays examine how writers build powerful fiction.
- Angela Ajayi - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A white American teenager who wishes to identify as a Black African navigates the complexities of his racial identity.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT and DENISE LAVOIE - Associated Press
Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Three men were indicted Tuesday in New York for allegedly conspiring to sell handwritten notes and lyrics for the Eagles album “Hotel California” — papers that band member Don Henley says were stolen in the late 1970s.
- AP
CBS' newsmagazine “60 Minutes” has topped the Nielsen prime-time ratings for the week of July 4, attracting roughly 6 million viewers. But the week wasn’t without fireworks — NBC’s presentation of the Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show got 4.5 million viewers, the fourth most-watched show in primetime that week. As is typical with most summers, competition shows like “America’s Got Talent” and “Celebrity Family Feud” ruled the top 20, along with re-runs of shows like “FBI” and “Chicago Med.” Three episodes of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Channel also cracked the week’s top 20.
- AP
Matt King, a co-founder of the Santa Fe-based arts collective Meow Wolf that has grown into an offbeat, interactive entertainment juggernaut, has died. He was 37. Meow Wolf spokeswoman Didi Bethurum on Tuesday confirmed King’s death. He died Saturday, but the cause and location of his death was withheld. Meow Wolf called King a “pioneer of immersive art” who “had a joy for creation that was electric and expansive.” Meow Wolf coined a new brand of family entertainment with its “House of Eternal Return” exhibition in Santa Fe that provides eye-popping psychedelic design work in a labyrinthine exhibit.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At 45, Melanie Lynskey has been working steadily and delivering standout performances throughout her three decades in the business. But no one can deny she is having a moment, coming off two back-to-back TV projects that had viewers talking.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It would be nice to view the Emmys as a moment of escapist fun.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans have been saying for years that the Television Academy better call Rhea Seehorn with an Emmy nomination for her complex and devastating performance as Kim Wexler in AMC's "Better Call Saul." This year, they finally got her number right.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wanda Sykes didn't know what she was in for when she agreed to host the Oscars in March.
- By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER - Associated Press
Author Casey Sherman, who grew up on Cape Cod, returns to both his true crime roots and hometown with his latest written effort. “Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod” focuses on the case of Antone “Tony” Costa, a counterculture figure who was convicted of murdering two Providence, Rhode Island, women in 1969, and is suspected in at least two other slayings in the Massachusetts tourist hotspot. Associated Press reviewer Mike Householder says Sherman shines a light on the Costa killings in a unique and compelling way by marrying fact-based journalism with fictional storytelling.