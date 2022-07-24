- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — One day after a Puerto Rican judge dismissed harassment claims against Latin superstar Ricky Martin, the 50-year-old singer made his first public showing on Friday night with an emotional concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
- C. Isaiah Smalls II - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Kid Cudi cut his headlining performance short after the crowds kept throwing items at him.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
James Caan’s cause of death has been confirmed, just weeks after the beloved actor’s sudden death.
- AP
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Comic-Con is back in person, and back in character.
- By PAT EATON-ROBB - Associated Press
The Newport Folk Festival is known for creating electrifying musical moments, and this weekend it is powering a small stage in part by festival-goers on stationary bikes. The Rhode Island festival is famously known for Bob Dylan's decision to plug in his guitar in 1965. Now decades later, the Bike Stage is the brainchild of the band Illiterate Light, an environmentally conscious indie rock duo from Virginia. The band has partnered with a company called Rock the Bike to create a pedal-powered sound system, which they have been using at small club shows. Frontman Jeff Gorman said Newport’s “Bike Stage” is the first time the system has been tried at a festival.
