- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
To be a mother or a daughter (or both) in the movies these days is to find oneself locked in a bitter cycle of generational angst, one so laced with resentment and adversarial feeling that only a supernatural crisis, apparently, can bring forth the possibility of reconciliation. What does it…
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
As much as Claire Foy may have wished for a different ending, the Duchess of Argyll was always going to lose.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures' "The Bad Guys" debuted atop the domestic box office this weekend with $24 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
When Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” begins, star Beanie Feldstein sits in a Broadway dressing room, getting ready to go on. She wonders nervously to her assistant: “You ever feel like there’s someone watching from the shadows?” The line takes an extra jolt of meaning because Feldstein is stepping into hallowed ground. She’s playing Fanny Brice, a role so associated with Barbra Streisand in the ’60s that no Broadway revival has been attempted until now. And yet Feldstein stays strong, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Almost three hours after that scene, she’s completely won the audience over.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Rock’s mom was rocked by the Oscars slap.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
On an unusually crowded weekend at movie theaters that featured a pricey Viking epic and Nicolas Cage playing himself, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” bested the field. That signals a continued resurgence for family moviegoing after a downturn during the pandemic. “The Bad Guys” debuted with $24 million in U.S. and Canada ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. That came despite steep competition for families from “Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” which stayed in second place with $15.2 million its third week of release. The weekend’s other new releases — Robert Eggers’ “The Northman” and the Cage-starring “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” — didn’t do as well but still fared reasonably solidly in their first weekend.
- By STEVE PEOPLES and BRENDAN FARRINGTON - Associated Press
In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Third time wasn’t the charm for Sean Penn.
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida. But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago. The three-day event, which started Friday, giving people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December. It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex and LGBTQ rights.
- By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT, The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A local makeup artist is rethinking his future beauty career after being hired to perfect the faces of actors in a movie filmed in the area.
- By R.J. RICO - Associated Press
For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. The trial has turned into a spectacle. Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls. Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard. And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.