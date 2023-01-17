- AP
Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that crews are using helicopters and drones to search for Sands. He was reported missing Friday on a trail on Mt. Baldy. The ground search has been suspended since Saturday because of dangerous conditions, and will be resumed when it's safe. Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1989 British romance “A Room With a View,” and had major roles in the films “Arachnophobia," “Naked Lunch” and “Leaving Las Vegas.”
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Leslie Jones brought a burst of energy to “The Daily Show” as a guest host Tuesday, and some fans of the series were all for it.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Miss Universe Organization and its chief executive have issued statements defending their 2023 champion, Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, amid allegations that the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants were rigged.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears just wanted some pasta.
‘Some girls at Miss Universe did not know there was a war in Ukraine,’ Miss Ukraine said of the recent pageant
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Miss Ukraine didn’t win the weekend’s Miss Universe pageant. That honor went to Miss USA. But that wasn’t what broke Viktoria Apanasenko’s heart in New Orleans Saturday.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nominations for the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards are out — and proud.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Dolly Parton is among several prominent figures in the music industry and beyond who are mourning the recent death of Lisa Marie Presley.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Jesse Eisenberg makes his feature directing debut with “When You Finish Saving the World,” starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and teenage son. They are immensely privileged but still struggle to connect while pursuing stand-in relationships outside of the home. “Eisenberg, who has already proven himself to be a talented, unsparing writer, shows promise as a director. He has not made a flashy art film, but a smart, biting and occasionally sweet character piece about unlikable characters that you still may want to root for,” writes Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr in her review. The R-rated film opens in theaters Friday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sally Field is adding another illustrious honor to her resume.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Hip-hop mogul Snoop Dogg and groundbreaking Latin music superstar Gloria Estefan highlight a diverse list of new inductees to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
- LZ Granderson - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"For over 25 years I have designed costumes for Ms. Angela Bassett … totaling nearly 200 costumes and counting. I can think of two numbers that haven't changed in over 25 years. My mom's phone number and Angela Bassett's measurements." — Ruth E. Carter
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A dedicated fan of "The Goonies" is looking to bring new life to one of the film's essential locations nearly 40 years after the movie premiered in 1985.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John Larroquette's role in 1974's "Texas Chain Saw Massacre" wasn't exactly a cushy job. But it was apparently a kush-y one.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's impossible to generalize about television except to say that there's too much of it, but here and there, in a small way, we seem to be experiencing something of a neoclassical phase. Reheating old series and seasoning them to modern tastes — often to make them darker, more psychological…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The comma makes all the difference in the title “Alice, Darling.” It’s not an endearment, but rather, depending on what’s next, could be a request, a behest, an entreaty, perhaps even a demand, an order or a backhanded compliment. The title’s grammatical structure is a clever bit of wordplay…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
'MISSING'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Meryl Streep has joined the Season 3 cast of "Only Murders in the Building."
- AP
Novelist Meg Medina is the new National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, a selection made by the Library of Congress. Medina, a Cuban American whose books include the acclaimed middle grade novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears,” is the eighth National Ambassador. Medina, the first Hispanic ambassador, succeeds Jason Reynolds and will serve a 2-year term. She hopes to build relationships between families and libraries and host ”book talks” with kids around the country. Previous ambassadors include Jacqueline Woodson, Walter Dean Myers and Katherine Paterson.
Billie Eilish seeks restraining order against alleged home intruder who 'professed his love' for her
- Christian Martinez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Pop singer Billie Eilish has filed a request for a restraining order against the 39-year-old man accused of breaking into her parents' Los Angeles home this month, court documents show.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A tense and at times confusing 911 call preceded singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's shocking death on Jan. 12.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
China appears to have loosened its restrictions on the release of Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel movies in the world's most populous country and its second-largest box office market.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Enertainment Writer
June Allen’s mother has vanished during a romantic vacation with her boyfriend in Colombia when “Missing” starts gaining steam. The FBI are on it and warn June to wait by the phone. Thankfully, she doesn't. Audiences get a ringside seat to 18-year-old June’s quick mind and even quicker fingers as she uses all the modern tools at her disposal to solve the mystery in a superbly constructed and satisfying thriller from the director-writer team of Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says “Missing” manages to make a film about small screens feel electric on a big one. It opens in theaters Friday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The class includes the writers of such iconic songs as “Man In the Mirror,” “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.” The seven songwriters from the class of 2023 will be inducted at a gala June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Snoop Dogg's hits include “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gin & Juice." He will join such rappers as Missy Elliott and Jay-Z in the hall.
- By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer
Men’s Fashion Week in Paris was in top form with a second day of runway shows touting a dynamic season. Presentations on Wednesday showcased brands such as Dior, Vuitton, Issey Miyake and Givenchy roaring back from the pandemic. The eyepopping display that Bluemarble designer Anthony Alvarez put on inside the American Cathedral was a typical melting pot of streetwear, tailoring and cross-cultural, country-hopping references. Designer Anthony Vaccarello brought the long, dark elongated silhouettes of Saint Laurent’s women’s wardrobe to a gender-fluid and aesthetically precise fall collection. For her third show in Paris, Bianca Saunders featured a minimalist, often oversized aesthetic that darted effortlessly between cultures.
- By VANESSA GERA - Associated Press
Warsaw’s Jewish history museum has presented a group of photographs taken in secret during the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of 1943, some of which have never been seen before, that were recently discovered in a family collection. The POLIN Museum of the History of Polish Jews describes the finding as an important discovery. The photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the revolt by Jewish fighters. The museum’s historians said Wednesday the value of the images lies in their being the only known images from uprising that were not taken by the Nazi German forces, and which therefore were not produced with the intention of serving German propaganda.
My worst moment: Zach Gilford and the shoulder grab on ‘Friday Night Lights’ that went very, very wrong
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Zach Gilford became a household name playing high school football player Matt Saracen on the TV series “Friday Night Lights.” He’s become something of a horror specialist these past few years with “The Purge: Anarchy” and shows including “Midnight Mass” and “The Midnight Club,” both on Netfl…
- Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Q. I’m looking for a small (24-inch or 32-inch) smart TV and am finding that many cannot add streaming apps. Do you have a suggestion for a small model with streaming?
- Chris Riemenschneider - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — In an era when musicians earn notoriously scant money from dominant digital streaming services such as Spotify, a new point of frustration is emerging for Minnesota rock acts — the unavailability of music that fans actually want to buy.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sony's landmark 2013 game "The Last of Us" didn't make it easy on players. But the difficulty curve was more emotional than technical, for the game delivered the zombie genre at its most heady, grief-stricken and intimate.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 9:
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — There have been many — hundreds, thousands — of people who have worked for the Chicago Tribune in my long time here. Some remain but the majority have departed ... gone on to play golf, write books, learn a foreign language and have other varied experiences. Only one has been named…
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Shark: Why We Need to Save the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator" by Paul de Gelder; Mudlark (240 pages, $26.99)
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Books in brief
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: An inspiring doctor caters to, and befriends, the unhoused people of Boston.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
One of the best things about writing “Less,” says author Andrew Sean Greer, was that he felt completely ready to move on afterward.
- Jessica Yadegaran - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
While many of us will remember the last year as a time when superstar authors published highly anticipated follow-ups — think Michelle Obama, Jennifer Egan and Hanya Yanagihara — it was also a banner year for emerging voices.
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A vibrant journalistic history assesses the critical value of foreign policy in an age of U.S. isolationism.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: In his third memoir, Henry Marsh moves from being a doctor to becoming a patient. It's a difficult transition.
- Maren Longbella - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: The fascinating story of Ana Belen Montes, an American bureaucrat — and spy for Cuba.
- Angela Ajayi - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Five characters' lives intersect under a cloud of peril in a Sudanese border town