- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Neve Campbell, who has carried the “Scream” franchise for decades as iconic final girl Sidney Prescott, confirmed Monday that she won’t return for the next installment, citing a pay dispute.
- Kristina Garcia - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Creed” actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey have reportedly ended their relationship after being together for about a year and a half.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
For the first full season since the death of George Floyd reignited a conversation about race and representation in America, Broadway responded with one of its most diverse Tony slates yet. Multiple Black artists were nominated in every single performance category, including three of five featured actors in a musical and four of six featured actresses in a play. There are 16 Black performance nods out of 33 slots — a very healthy 48%. The new crop of nominees also boasts more women and people of color in design categories. The Tony Awards will be held June 12.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The late Thomas Mikal Ford didn’t live to participate in the forthcoming “Martin” reunion special. But he was there in spirit.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement related to her smash single “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Andy Stone, the man who wrote another Christmas hit with the same title. But his fight for at least $20 million in damages is likely an uphill battle, according to one enter…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Martin Scorsese has rave reviews for his experiences working with Ray Liotta.
- By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
“Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with laundering more than half a million dollars. Federal prosecutors said Monday that the wild animal trainer believed the money was the proceeds of an operation to smuggle illegal immigrants across the Mexican border into the United States. Antle and a co-defendant, Omar Sawyer, were arrested Friday and each face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison if convicted. Their attorneys did not immediately comment on the charges. Antle is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S.
- AP
Retired pitcher CC Sabathia and outfielder Andre Ethier will play in the All-Star celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium on July 16 along with Olympic softball gold medalists Lisa Fernandez, Jennie Finch and Natasha Watley. Actors Rob Lowe, Zachary Levi, Anthony Ramos, Simu Liu and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also were announced for the game along with singers Lele Pons and JoJo Siwa, rapper Quavo, snowboarder Chloe Kim and wrestler Michael Gregory Mizanin, known as “The Miz”. The softball game follows the Futures Game of top prospects and precedes a concert by Rebbeca Marie Gomez, known as Becky G.
- David Matthews - New York Daily News (TNS)
Despite a shocking loss in her defamation trial, Amber Heard and her supporters are not backing down.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In one of the loveliest sequences in "The Tsugua Diaries," a sly, summery delight from Portugal, two men and a woman raise a series of wooden beams. As they work together — patiently, intuitively, almost wordlessly — the structure they're building gradually takes shape, and so, piece by piec…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez went into full-circle gratitude mode while accepting the Generation Award on Sunday’s telecast at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Among the more unlikely pairings to emerge in the last decade is the meeting of a British power-pop icon with a masked American surf-rock band.
Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland sentenced for trying to arrange sex with 13-year-old
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Andi Mack” alum Stoney Westmoreland, accused of trying to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading down to a lesser charge.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Pippa Middleton brought her own party to the Queen’s jubilee: a baby bump.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kate Bush loves “Stranger Things” almost as much as “Stranger Things” fans love Kate Bush.
‘A Strange Loop’ breakout star L Morgan Lee makes Tonys history as first openly transgender actress to be nominated
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — L Morgan Lee isn’t your typical overnight success story.
- AP
Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top cinema awards for her contribution to Spanish film. The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award was unanimous in its decision to honor the Madrid-born star. The jury released a statement Monday describing the 48-year-old Oscar winner as an “iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches Spain’s cultural heritage.” The jury praised her for giving rise to some of the most unforgettable characters in Spanish cinema history. The recognition is the latest addition to Cruz’s long list of accolades from an Academy Award for best supporting actress in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” to top awards at the Cannes and Venice Film Festival for her performances in “Volver” and “Parallel Mothers.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The story of how the musical “Grease” became a pop culture juggernaut is told in the new oral history book “Grease: Tell Me More, Tell Me More,” culled from stories submitted by some 100 cast and crew and edited by Moore, “Grease” veteran actor Adrienne Barbeau and producer Ken Waissman. The book includes the behind-the-scenes hookups, life on the road, the time Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor stopped by to enchant the cast, their encounter with Liberace, performing the show with flashlights during the 1977 New York blackout and the day the show closed on Broadway, complete with dozens of great photos.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
Tom Perrotta has brought back the heroine of his 1998 novel “Election.” In “Tracy Flick Can’t Win,” the hard-charging high school student immortalized by Reese Witherspoon is 20 years older and an assistant high school principal. When her boss announces his retirement, several candidates vie for the job, including Tracy. While she may not have lived up to her youthful dreams, Tracy is still Tracy, so it would be a mistake to count her out. Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says Perrotta’s darkly funny sequel is irresistible. Published by Scribner, “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” will be released on Tuesday.
- By The Associated Press
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of June 12-18 include musician Paul McCartney, comedian Tim Allen and actor Ally Sheedy. TV anchor Hannah Storm turns 60, singer Boy George of Culture Club is 61 and actor Helen Hunt turns 59. Comic actors Courteney Cox, Neil Patrick Harris and Joe Piscopo all have birthdays during the week. Other musicians with big days include drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots, country singer Blake Shelton and rapper Kendrick Lamar. Broadway actor Ali Stroker turns 35, country singer Mickey Guyton reaches 39 and “Jackass” star Steve-O turns 48.
Nick Cave walks through the highlights of ‘Forothermore’ at the MCA, his first major career retrospective
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Thirty years ago, when Nick Cave made his first Soundsuit — creating the foundation of what would become hundreds of signature costumes and sculptures, assembled with beads, old toys, stuffed animals, synthetic hair and sequins — he wrote in his journal that he was “working toward …