The 14 fall awards contenders set to open before November

  • Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

This time last year, I was watching the trailer for Ridley Scott's spicy meatball of a true-crime saga "House of Gucci" on a continuous loop, trying to parse the nuances of Lady Gaga's Italian (?) accent and looking for a cheap online knockoff of Adam Driver's cable-knit ski sweater. I wasn'…

Column: A moment to ponder a book

  • W. Scott Olsen - Star Tribune (TNS)

We talk about getting lost in a book. When we say this, however, there is no fear. No frustration about the lack of a clear path toward the end of a maze. We know that getting lost is the goal.

Review: 'The Newlyweds,' by Mansi Choksi

  • Jenny Bhatt - Star Tribune (TNS)

Of India's 1.4 billion people, less than 5% live in the most developed, most "modern" cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. The rest of the population resides in rural and semi-rural areas, and "still-developing" cities. In "The Newlyweds," journalist Mansi Choksi focuses on the lives and loves i…

Review: 'The House of Fortune,' by Jessie Burton

  • Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)

"The House of Fortune," Jessie Burton's fourth novel for adults, is that rare, double-headed beast. It is a sequel to the author's first book, "The Miniaturist" (2014), an acclaimed work of historical fiction which enchanted legions of readers. But it is also a standalone novel that can be e…

Review: 'Acceptance,' by Emi Nietfeld

  • Rochelle Olson - Star Tribune (TNS)

At 17, Minneapolis native Emi Nietfeld won a prestigious national writing award and told a Twin Cities newspaper reporter that she wanted to write a memoir. Thirteen years later, "Acceptance" has been published, and it's extraordinary.

Review: 'Diary of a Misfit,' by Casey Parks

  • Claude Peck - Star Tribune (TNS)

Putting down this wonderfully sensitive, affecting memoir, I half expected to see wavy fumes — smelling of tobacco, crawfish, beer, rain — rising from the book itself.

Review: 'Tomorrow in Shanghai,' by May-lee Chai

  • Dan Kubis - Star Tribune (TNS)

The third story in May-lee Chai's collection "Tomorrow in Shanghai" is titled "The Monkey King of Sichuan." In it, two graduate school friends (Grace and Esther) reunite after many years apart and Grace reveals that she was sexually harassed by a famous professor when they were students.

Review: 'Where Are the Snows,' by Kathleen Rooney

  • Max Winter - Star Tribune (TNS)

Reading Kathleen Rooney's "Where Are the Snows" is much like walking into an echo chamber from which you emerge enlightened, amused and shaken. In each poem, sounds, ideas and positions rise, repeat and mutate, as in this line from a poem on outer space: "Black hole as home for the Holy Ghos…

Mets closer Diaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off
Mets closer Diaz hoping to hear Timmy Trumpet sound off

  • By JERRY BEACH - Associated Press

Timmy Trumpet is hoping to horn in on this most notable season for the New York Mets. The Australian-born musician was at Citi Field with trumpet in hand Tuesday night, ready if needed to pop onto the diamond and perform his song “Narco” live if Mets closer Edwin Diaz emerged from the bullpen to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Born Timothy Smith, Trumpet became fast friends with Diaz earlier this season after reaching out to the player when the song went viral earlier this season. With the crowd applauding, the 40-year-old musician put on a jersey with Diaz’s No. 39 and the name Trumpet on the back and threw out the first ball, an arcing toss to Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin that barely reached the plate.