- AP
-
Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper that were widely deemed antisemitic. West is now known legally as Ye. A Twitter spokesperson said on Sunday that Ye posted a message that violated its policies. According to internet archive records, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye had been criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to his collection at Paris Fashion Week. Under their policies, the two social networks prohibit the posting of offensive language.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood’s top journalists as founder the entertainment trade website Deadline.com, has died. She was 68. Deadline reports that Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. Finke's sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business. A famously reclusive blogger, Finke began writing LA Weekly’s “Deadline Hollywood” column in 2002 and made it essential reading for gossip and trade news. Four years later, she launched Deadline Hollywood Daily as a website. Blogging at Deadline.com, Finke made a pugnacious media empire of scoops and gossip, renowned for her “live-snarking” award shows and story updates that blared “TOLDJA!” when one of her earlier exclusives proved accurate.
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
-
A Belarusian opera singer who almost lost it all for publicly opposing his nation's authoritarian leader is rebuilding his life in the U.S. Ilya Silchukou lives in suburban Boston with his wife and three children and teaches music to middle school students while he tries to revive his singing career. The baritone was the lead soloist at Belarus' national opera, but was fired for publicly opposing President Alexander Lukashenko after the nation's 2020 election, which many said was fraudulent. He has started performing again and is trying to secure auditions at major U.S. opera houses. His hope is to one day return to Belarus.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A day after opening up about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his support for former President Donald Trump, Kanye West gave Tucker Carlson another earful about his worldview in a two-hour conversation that the anchor said was originally scheduled for 30 minutes.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Five years after women’s stories about him made the #MeToo movement explode, Harvey Weinstein is going on trial in Los Angeles, where he once was king of the Oscars. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York. Jury selection starts Monday for his second trial. He's been indicted on four counts of rape and seven other counts of sexual assault involving five women. Weinstein was an innovator in aggressive campaigns that turned into Oscar gold for many of his films. Prosecutors will try to convince jurors that he took advantage of that power to commit major sexual crimes.