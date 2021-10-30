Crankshaft

Netflix employees file federal labor charge over Dave Chappelle controversy

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Two Netflix staffers who were critical of Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, “The Closer,” have filed a labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the streamer retaliated against them for protected concerted activities.

Beautiful Day for a Neighbor: Mister Rogers has a sculpture

  • AP

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A little rain didn't stop it from being a beautiful day at Rollins College in Florida as school officials unveiled a sculpture honoring alumnus and beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers.

Is 'Squid Game' so popular because of debt anxiety?

  • Phillip Molnar - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)

"Squid Game" is the most popular show in Netflix history. The bloody South Korean show details characters in debt who are willing to put their lives on the line to get a better financial future.

Review: 'Colin in Black & White' shows that racism in sports runs deep

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn't had a job in the league in five years, a situation his detractors have attributed to poor play and many others to a fateful decision: Coincidentally or not, Kaepernick's final season in the NFL (to date) came after he began kneeling during the pregame …