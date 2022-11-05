Filmmaker Paul Haggis choked up and wiped away tears while finishing his defense from the witness stand against a civil trial rape claim by a publicist. Haggis reached for tissues Friday after his lawyer finished questioning him a final time following cross examination. After three days of testimony, the winner of Oscars for “Crash” and “Million Dollar Baby” in the early 2000s was emotional as he described himself as a very flawed human being. The comment prompted his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, to ask if his self criticism was a reference to sexually assaulting anyone. He responded: “Oh, God no!”