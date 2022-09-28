The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE - Associated Press
Jill Biden has hosted a White House reading by this year's group of National Student Poets. The first lady is an English and writing teacher who says she has turned to poetry at times in her own life to find the joy in other people's words. The five student poets recognized Tuesday attend high school in Washington state, New Mexico, South Carolina, Wisconsin and New York City. Each student read their winning poem. The 24th poet laureate of the United States, Ada Limón, participated. Biden also celebrated the program's 10th anniversary this year.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
In the whistle-stop lead-up to the release of “Bros,” Eichner has worked tirelessly to whip audiences into a frenzy for a film unlike any Hollywood has before produced. A lot is riding on the movie, and not just because Eichner, the 44-year-old “Billy on the Street” comedian, has been working five years on what is his big-screen breakthrough. “Bros” is the first major-studio gay rom-com and the first studio movie starring and co-written by an openly gay man. In drumming up excitement, Eichner has promoted these distinctions, lamented that they’ve lasted this long, and parodied his role in trying to pitch his movie to America. “Bros” opens Friday in theaters.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hayden Panettiere rejects the assumption that she would "easily throw out" her child. In truth, she said, giving up custody of her daughter in 2018 was "the most heartbreaking thing" she's ever done.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Stranger Things" actor Caleb McLaughlin recently opened up about the racism he has experienced while starring in the hit Netflix series.
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — During his Vegas production, Luke Bryan walks across The Theatre at Resorts World catwalk.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maroon 5, that upcoming Las Vegas residency of yours is absurd.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Dead and Company, the immensely popular jam-band offshoot of the Bay Area’s legendary Grateful Dead, is calling it quits.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Model, cookbook author and pregnant mother of two Chrissy Teigen said two weeks ago that she had come to realize a terminated pregnancy she called a miscarriage in 2020 was, in fact, an abortion.
Constance Wu recounts being raped early in career, then getting ‘front-row seat’ to Hollywood’s ‘latent sexism and misogyny’
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Fresh Off the Boat” actress Constance Wu has come out about being raped in her 20s, relating the incident in a powerful essay Monday.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix has removed an LGBTQ tag from its latest Ryan Murphy-created true-crime drama, following widespread backlash.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kelly Ripa is finally ready to reminisce about her complex relationship with former "Live With Regis and Kelly" co-host Regis Philbin.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Save your tears for another day: The Weeknd will return to Los Angeles on Thanksgiving weekend for a pair of performances to make up for his abruptly canceled Sept. 3 show.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s childhood devotion to My Little Pony turned out to be homework for her latest TV project. The 20-year-old actor stars in the voice cast of Netflix’s new animated series “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.” It's a sharp contrast to her breakout role in the coming-of-age comedy “Never Have I Ever.” The Canadian actor recalls growing up with the fourth generation of the toy line that included her favorite, Rainbow Dash. In the Netflix series out this week, Ramakrishnan voices the character of Zipp, a Pegasus pony who's smart and determined to be herself. The actor says voicing a My Little Pony character gave her a chance to fulfill “childhood kind of dreams.”
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
Many of the greatest moments in history of “The Challenge” are relived in MTV’s new docuseries, “The Challenge: Untold History." The six-episode docuseries, traces the time-defying evolution of the hit competition series that preceded juggernauts like “Survivor,” “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race.” Sifting through more than 500 episodes, Bunim/Murray, the legacy production company which created the groundbreaking series “The Real World,” interviewed more than 30 past and present cast members, as well as producers, famous fans (Kim Kardashian, for instance) and media members. “The Challenge: Untold History” is airing over three weeks with back-to-back episodes each Wednesday night on MTV.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
As director Walter Hill was writing the screenplay for “Dead For A Dollar,” he looked to the past. But his inspiration was a much older past than the Old West tales of cowboys and cattle drives or lawmen and desperados that have played across movie screens since the dawn of Hollywood.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Niecy Nash-Betts is about to answer a question about the arc of her career when something across the table distracts her.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Abigail Cowen, the star of Netflix's popular teen series “Fate: The Winx Saga,” wants people to know that a life in showbiz may look glamorous and exciting, but it's also filled with self-doubt and rejection. The 24-year-old is open about sleeping on a mattress on a floor in a small apartment and staying on friend's couches until she landed a recurring role on “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” in 2018. Though she's now the lead of “Winx,” Cowen says she still hears “no” a lot and believes that doesn't stop until you're a top box office name.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Russia will not submit a film for the international feature category at next year’s Academy Awards as President Vladimir Putin’s forces continue to invade Ukraine.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
Citing unspecified "health issues," Jimmy Buffett has canceled two of his upcoming fall tour dates and postponed three others, including his Oct. 22 concert at San Diego State University's new Snapdragon Stadium.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Writer/director Parker Finn’s feature debut “Smile” boasts the thinnest of premises based on a laundry list of horror movie trends and tropes, from the historical to the contemporary. Based on his 2020 short film “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” Finn inserts the latest hot topic in horror — trauma — in…
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
Alec Baldwin, it appears, can’t catch a break.
- By The Associated Press
