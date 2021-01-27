Crankshaft

'The Maltese Falcon' returns to theaters at ripe age of 80
  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Danny Huston’s first dog was an Airedale Terrier named Sam after Humphrey Bogart’s “Maltese Falcon” character, Sam Spade. His father John Huston’s debut may have been over 20 years old by the time Danny was born, but the film that helped define the noir genre and launch both his and Bogart’s…

With many hungry for content, Sundance market heats up
  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Three years ago, filmmakers Julie Cohen and Betsy West got a dream Sundance debut. They premiered their film “RBG” to a sold-out crowd with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg not only in attendance but seeing it for the first time. There was a standing ovation, a bidding war and a big sale. It also…

Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A California man disgruntled about the presidential election result was arrested Tuesday on charges alleging he threatened family members of a New York congressman and a journalist in text messages sent during the attack on the Capitol, authorities said.