Country superstar Dolly Parton is among the 2022 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy recipients. Also being honored are Dallas entrepreneur Lyda Hill, Kenyan industrialist Manu Chandaria, and Lynn and Stacy Schusterman from the Oklahoma investment family. Parton’s $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020 received plenty of attention once it yielded the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. However, her fellow honoree Hill, through her Lyda Hill Philanthropies, was also an early donor to what would become the Moderna vaccine. The 2022 honorees will receive their medals in a private ceremony in New York on Oct. 13.
LOS ANGELES — For a very long time, no one wanted to make "Squid Game." No one, that is, but creator-writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Then one of Korea's biggest stars, suave box office champion Lee Jung-jae, signed on to play the show's grubby, compromised hero, and the deeply symbolic, met…
CHICAGO — Chicago actor Theo Germaine debuted on screen in the Ryan Murphy Netflix series “The Politician.” Then came their role on the Chicago comedy “Work in Progress” for Showtime. Now Germaine stars alongside Kevin Bacon in the slasher film “They/Them” for Peacock, set at a LGBTQ convers…
SEATTLE — A decade after The Head and the Heart formed in the cozy environs of Ballard's Conor Byrne Pub, half the band that helped define a fertile era in Seattle music is scattered across the country.
Get ready to go back to the beginning.
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Following last year’s Halloween weekend episode, Outside Lands is moving back to its usual early August spot in 2022.
FICTION: An engaging mystery about a journalist who investigates the disappearance of a student activist in Hong Kong.
Whether it's the weather or the season or something else, how to get yourself back reading.
At 75, Sara Paretsky, the pioneering Chicago crime writer, has changed — but she doesn’t plan to stop
CHICAGO — Sara Paretsky returned to the scene of the crime. It was early June and traffic in River North on a Saturday morning was slow and quiet. Pet owners, pooches, strollers and the smell of toast. Paretsky was walking her dog along the north branch of the Chicago River. She was also out…
FICTION: A thoughtful look at the evolution of racism in the United States as white people begin to lose their whiteness.
NONFICTION: Minneapolis writer Kathryn Savage mourns her father's death and the environmental disasters that affect all of us.
There's a temptation when speaking to directors of classic films to ask whether their career-defining movie could get a studio's green light today. The glossed-over reality, often, is that those pictures barely got made, even at the time.
Seven years ago, when Tess Gunty began to write her debut novel, "The Rabbit Hutch," she was 23, living in New York and experiencing a constant barrage of catcalls when she walked down the street.
FICTION: An entertaining and occasionally edifying look at European immigrants making movies in Hollywood during World War II.
NONFICTION: Erika Sánchez's memoir is a raw and raunchy coming-of-age tale. Believe it or not, it's also uplifting.
Producer Janet Yang has been elected the 36th president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The group’s board of governors made the announcement Tuesday. The 66-year-old producer of “The Joy Luck Club” and “The People vs. Larry Flynt" becomes the first Asian American and fourth woman to lead the organization behind the Oscars. As academy president, Yang succeeds outgoing David Rubin, the casting director, who is stepping down after three years due to term limits.
Sylvester Stallone calls for ownership of ‘Rocky’ in series of heated social media posts. Here’s what’s going on with the Italian Stallion
Like cheesesteaks, the Eagles, and perennial mismanagement of city services, "Rocky" has long been a part of Philadelphia’s DNA. But the man behind the Italian Stallion, Sylvester Stallone, doesn’t have any control over the franchise — and he appears to have had about enough.
Game shows and contests are the summer TV fare of choice. That's according to the Nielsen ratings. Last week's most-watched program was “America's Got Talent,” with just shy of 6.5 million viewers. Taken together, game and competition shows accounted for half of the top 20. But the No. 2 show, with 6 million viewers, was “60 Minutes Presents.” It revisits the news magazine's past stories. Other shows with summer appeal were “America's Funniest Home Videos" and series reruns including “FBI,” “The Neighborhood" and “Young Sheldon.” On the news side, three editions of Fox News Channel's “Tucker Carlson Tonight” made the top 20 viewership list.
Comedian Jay Leno has opened up about the infamous "Tonight Show" shake-up and subsequent burn he inflicted on short-lived host Conan O'Brien.
Monica Lewinsky would like a word with Beyoncé about her 2014 song "Partition," which references the former White House intern's infamous affair with former President Bill Clinton.
In the mold of Guy Ritchie movies and the “Deadpool” films, “Bullet Train" proudly opts for style over substance. Aboard the film's speeding locomotive ride are at least five assassins, one venomous reptile, countless glib slo-mo action sequences, and one bucket-hat wearing Brad Pitt. It’s a lot of ingredients that go into this candy-colored, battle royale of a movie. But the only one that really matters is that last one. Pitt's charm does wonders for the movie, making it rise to the level of watchable, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. “Bullet Train” opens in theaters Friday.