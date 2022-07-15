The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Karla Peterson - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Catwoman boots? Check. Thor hammer? Got it. Bottomless supply of enthusiasm, optimism and patience? Always.
- Vandana Ravikumar - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
-
Constance Wu, known for her lead roles in “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Crazy Rich Asians,” said she attempted suicide three years ago after receiving backlash for tweets she wrote about the hit TV show.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Where does an A-list Hollywood movie star go after being accused of cannibalism? Apparently the Cayman Islands.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
House Stark has another member.
- By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press
-
Willi Carlisle’s new album, titled “Peculiar, Missouri,” is a collection of campfire folk songs that celebrates love while railing against capitalism, meritocracy, our political divide and the designated hitter. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says Carlisle’s sharp satire and literary bent separate him from the populist pack. Carlisle draws on the work of Carl Sandburg and e.e. cummings, rhymes “Bugatti” with “Passamaquoddy,” and employs such words as fractal and chlorophyllic. The former football captain deserves a high-five for this entertaining, thought-provoking snapshot of America. “Peculiar, Missouri” will be released Friday.
- By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press
-
If you’ve ever sent a “So, about last night” text, Mabel’s newest album is for you. The Associated Press' Kiana Doyle says “About Last Night...” is a blend of disco, dance and pop that captures every emotion experienced during a cathartic night out. Doyle says one moment, Mabel’s confidently showing off on the dance floor with her new man. In another, she’s giving a bathroom pep talk to a friend or crying in the club herself. Doyle says highlights from the album are empowerment anthems “Let Them Know” and “LOL.” “About Last Night...” is out Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Dakota Johnson is nothing less than enchanting in "Persuasion," director Carrie Cracknell's modern-in-attitude adaptation of Jane Austen's 200-year-old novel.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page has moved on, and he invites the Netflix series to do the same.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Sometimes parting is not such sweet sorrow. When the Television Academy revealed this year's Emmy nominations on Tuesday, "black-ish," "Better Things" and "This Is Us" were barely recognized, despite the fact that all three shows just took their final bows.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
Giveon's disappointment toward failed relationships has been on full display in his music, and is palpable on his debut album “Give or Take.” Debuting last month at No. 11 debut on the Billboard 200, the 15-track project is the first full-length album from the soulful 27-year-old baritone whose smooth voice carried the ballad “Heartbreak Anniversary” to a best R&B song Grammy nomination this year. The former Bubba Gump Shrimp server burst onto the R&B scene in 2020 with a feature on Drake’s “Chicago Freestyle," and he recently found himself on the pop charts when Justin Bieber tapped him and Daniel Caesar for the massive hit “Peaches.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alex Rodriguez’s life is in full swing after Jennifer Lopez.
- AP
-
A representative for Khloe Kardashian confirms she and ex Tristan Thompson have conceived a sibling for daughter True via surrogate. In a statement, the rep says the surrogate got pregnant in November. That's before it was revealed in December that the Chicago Bulls player cheated on the reality star with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Thompson and he later admitted to having sex with her around his March birthday last year. A court-ordered paternity test confirmed he's the father of Nichols' 7-month-old son. Thompson also has a 5-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig. True is 4 years old.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Alfonso Ribeiro is waltzing right in as the new co-host of “Dancing with the Stars.”
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 9, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- By The Associated Press
-
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Thanks to pandemic-related setbacks, for the first time in three years the Grammy Awards are set to return to their usual Los Angeles home at Crypto.com Arena.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Stranger Things" star Noah Schnapp says he apologized to "Need to Know" rapper Doja Cat after leaking their DMs last week on TikTok.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
“The Gray Man” is in constant danger of becoming a “John Wick” flick, as entertaining as those can be.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The last time Ryan Gosling was sent to murder a guy in Bangkok was about nine years ago, when he starred in Nicolas Winding Refn's sick-puppy art-thriller "Only God Forgives." I kind of loathed that movie, though it did have awesome red wallpaper and a hilariously foul-mouthed Kristin Scott …
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The producers of Broadway's "Funny Girl" say they "were not blindsided" by outgoing star Beanie Feldstein's announcement on Monday that she'd leave the musical months earlier than her planned departure.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Mark Fleischman, the man who operated the favorite club of celebrities in the early 1980s at Studio 54, died Wednesday from assisted suicide. He was 82.