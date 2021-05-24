- Frank Fitzpatrick The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — It's a premise that worked spectacularly well for at least one other writer from Keystone State: An ex-basketball hero from a dreary Pennsylvania town looks for redemption amid the rubble of a troubled adulthood.
RINCON, Ga. (AP) — A small Georgia police department got a big surprise when a Hollywood star stopped by to visit.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By The Associated Press
-
A list of winners in the top categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Federal officials have removed the last of the 68 big cats from the private zoo in Oklahoma that had been the center of the “Tiger King” saga.
- By DOROTHEE THIESING Associated Press
-
BERLIN (AP) — Battered by the pandemic, Berlin’s legendary nightclubs are starting to reopen. Sort of.
Eurovision Song Contest organizers: Italian winner will take a voluntary drug test to refute speculation of cocaine use
ROME (AP) — Eurovision Song Contest organizers: Italian winner will take a voluntary drug test to refute speculation of cocaine use.
- By NICOLE WINFIELD Associated Press
-
ROME (AP) — Italy woke up Sunday to news that a glam rock band who got their start busking on Rome’s main shopping drag had won the Eurovision Song Contest and was bringing next year’s competition back to the place where Europe's song contests began.
- By MYKAL McELDOWNEY The Indianapolis Star
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Martin was constantly chasing the money.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.”
ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.
- David McLaughlin Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
CNN dropped Rick Santorum as a political commentator following an outcry over remarks about Native American culture by the former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania.
- By MARK KENNEDY Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is cutting ties with former Republican senator and current TV analyst Rick Santorum over disparaging comments he made about Native American culture.
Former BBC chief resigns from high-profile role at UK’s National Gallery amid Diana interview fallout
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Fallout from an investigation into BBC’s 1995 interview with Princess Diana continues to reverberate throughout the United Kingdom.
- By COLLEEN BARRY Associated Press
-
VENICE, Italy (AP) — The United Nations’ cultural agency has opened an exhibit detailing plans to restore multicultural landmarks in the Iraqi city of Mosul, underlining the role of architecture in helping heal wounds.
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs at the time of the public broadcaster's explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, resigned Saturday as board chairman of Britain's National Gallery.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: