The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By KANIS LEUNG - Associated Press
-
Fans of late Canto-pop icon Leslie Cheung, one of the first singers to come out as gay in Hong Kong, flocked to the city this week to commemorate their idol’s death 20 years ago, revisiting his legacy of pioneering works made during a socially conservative time. Cheung, who was 46 when he died, was known for his singing, dancing and acting during the heyday of the city’s entertainment industry in the 1980s and ’90s. His supporters fondly remembered his norm-breaking works, calling him “ahead of time.” Anthony Fung, a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the local reminiscences of Cheung reflect the desire to revive Hong Kong’s cultural influence.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Teyana Taylor is already getting heaps of acclaim for her gut-wrenching performance in “A Thousand and One.”
- AP
-
Judge allows Dominion defamation case against Fox News over false election claims to go to trial.
3 arrested, including leader of Palm Beach County Latin Kings, in assault on rapper 6ix9ine at LA Fitness gym
- Victoria Ballard and Shira Moolten - South Florida Sun Sentinel (TNS)
-
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three men, including the leader of the Palm Beach County chapter of the Latin Kings gang and his son, were arrested Monday in connection with an assault on rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine at an LA Fitness gym in Lake Worth Beach last week, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.
- AP
-
A developer has dropped plans to purchase a 100-acre property from the local school system in a historically Black town in Florida following public outcry that the deal threatened the cultural heritage of the community made famous by Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston. Derek Bruce said Friday in a letter to Orange County Public Schools in Orlando that he had terminated the deal to purchase the land where a former school for Black students stood in the town of Eatonville. The school system said in a statement that it wouldn’t consider any further bids for the land.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kevin Bacon's take on Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger could have been perfect — if it weren't for the actor's facial hair.
- By LAURA BARGFELD - Associated Press
-
A Florida teenager has documented how it feels to be young and transgender for a film set to debut at a festival as transgender people around the world celebrate visibility and lawmakers across the country look to restrict their rights and care. The film “You're Loved” debuts Friday at a time when access to gender-affirming care for transgender and nonbinary young people is under assault across the United States. The film was produced and directed by 19-year-old Carys Mullins, who is gender non-conforming and uses she and they pronouns. Mullins hopes their documentary shows transgender people that they are loved and seen.
Movie review: Matt Damon stars as an executive trying to score big for Nike in entertaining ‘Air,’ directed by pal Ben Affleck
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
“Air” has a tricky task: make folks care about a hugely profitable basketball shoe-endorsement deal from nearly 40 years ago.
- By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press
-
Brooke Shields has been known as beautiful and famous since she was a baby, but a new documentary series reveals it’s taken decades for her to feel confident in her talent. “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields”— which premieres Monday on Hulu — shows her success as a model, actor, author and now lifestyle entrepreneur, in spite of being sexualized and objectified in the media at a young age. The project also shows how Shields had to manage her alcoholic mother—the original “momager” Teri Shields. She spoke to The Associated Press recently about what she learned from the film.
- AP
-
The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King,” say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas refuge and eventually sell their 67-acre (27-hectare) property. Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue’s website that he and his wife, Carole Baskin, had entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to move most of their big cats to the accredited sanctuary in Arkansas. Big Cat Rescue, located near Tampa, and Carole Baskin were the subject of much attention following the release of “Tiger King” in 2020.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Terry Sanderson, who was found 100% liable for his ski collision trial against Gwyneth Paltrow, has no hard feelings against the Oscar-winning actress — despite being “very disappointed” by the outcome.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — Fans have seen Taylor Swift’s musical evolution onstage. Now, they can see it in an exclusive exhibition this summer at the Arlington Museum of Art.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Betty Davis — the groundbreaking funk diva who influenced a generation of genre-defying performers such as Joi, Erykah Badu and Janelle Monae — is among the list of Black female singers to be celebrated this weekend during a free marathon concert event.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Brian "Brizz" Gillis, one of the founding members of the '90s boy band LFO, died Wednesday. He was 48.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Aficionados of '70s pop will fondly remember Casablanca Records as the home of Kiss, Donna Summer, Parliament and more. Unfortunately, the biopic about its founder intentionally remembers him too fondly, hitting more wrong notes than right ones.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter are one of Hollywood's sweetest couples, but apparently their romance wasn't always so picture perfect.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
The internet’s favorite indie girls welcome you into the brilliant, colorful world of Boygenius, again. The supergroup, consisting of best friends Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, formed and released their critically well-received self-titled EP in 2018. Five years later, the powerhouse women of Boygenius masterfully recapture the magic in their first full-length album, “The Record," says The Associated Press' Nardos Haile in a review. During the journey into “The Record,” Baker, Dacus and Bridgers bear truths from the deepest parts of themselves, but there’s strength in their togetherness — their truths are a little less formidable when they join as one.
- By GARY GERARD HAMILTON - Associated Press
-
Shamier Anderson is well aware that his Hollywood profile is rising and says he won't take the moment for granted. His latest film, the Keanu Reeves-led “John Wick: Chapter 4,” debuted last week at No. 1 with a franchise-best $73.5 million at the box office. Anderson plays the Tracker, a bounty hunter, who’s stalked Wick around the world in hopes of collecting a huge payday. Anderson, along with his younger brother, fellow actor Stephan James of Oscar-nominated “If Beale Street Could Talk,” created Canada's first Black awards show. It's been described as a mashup of the NAACP Image Awards, Grammys and BET Awards. Anderson's goal is to amplify Black creative talent in his home country.
- Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" begins with actor Chris Pine begging for a second chance. His character, a lute-playing bard condemned to a tundra prison for "grand larceny and skullduggery," stands before a clemency council, promising his jailers he's reformed.