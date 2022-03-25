- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
“Disorientation” by Elaine Hsieh Chou (Penguin Press)
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mia Goth really wasn’t interested in making another horror film. Then she read the surprising and provocative script for “X,” writer-director Ti West’s blood-soaked return to the genre after nearly a decade, about an amateur porn crew whose film shoot on a rural Texas farm sends their geriat…
- Chris Jones - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Sean Hayes, the star of “Will & Grace” and a co-host with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett of the podcast “SmartLess,” is now appearing in the hit play “Good Night, Oscar” at the Goodman Theatre. Hayes, who grew up in Glen Ellyn and started his career at the Pheasant Run resort in…
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Michael Bublé turned up to a recent interview at the Sunset Marquis wearing crisp dark trousers, a freshly pressed dress shirt — and garish blue socks emblazoned with the smiling face of his 8-year-old son Noah.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Întregalde" is the name of a stretch of Romanian countryside, a world of muddy roads, gnarled trees, a few scattered villages and — though we never see them — hungry wolves and bears. It's not the loveliest place to get stranded, especially for a trio of humanitarian aid workers who, while …
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At the beginning of "Everything Everywhere All at Once," the camera creeps slowly toward a circular mirror — an apt start for a movie that will soon whoosh its characters through one looking glass after another. Amid all the whooshing, though, try to hold on to the image of that circle, whic…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Part documentary, part audience-free concert film and part tour rehearsal, Olivia Rodrigo's "driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)" finds 2021's breakthrough artist looking back at her year that was.
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By PAWO CHOYNING DORJI - For The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom," became the unlikeliest of Oscar contenders when it was nominated this year for best international film. The story of a young man in Bhutan who goes on an unexpected and life-changing journey to become a teacher in the nation's remote mount…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Alec Baldwin — even though the “Rust” tragedy still looms over his head.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Bond didn’t get an Oscar nomination this year, but that doesn’t mean that he won’t be part of the ceremony.
- By MATTHEW BARAKAT - Associated Press
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard, can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her 2018 op-ed on domestic violence deals with a matter of public interest, a judge ruled Thursday.
Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock look back at meeting in their ‘strong-willed’ daughters’ principal’s office
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Now that’s a meet-cute.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ask Master Chief a difficult question, and the super-solider lead of "Halo" often has an answer at the ready: "I don't know." From early on in the Paramount+ series, adapted from the sci-fi-inspired video game space fantasy, the scientifically enhanced human doesn't know much.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
She's not just the Duchess of Sussex anymore: Just call her Meghan, the Host of Podcasts.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 19, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Of all the Oscar nominees, you would hard pressed to find a more potent film than “The Long Goodbye.” It’s blisteringly visceral, harrowingly violent and desperately urgent — all in under 12 minutes.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When at its best, which is the case through nearly all its eight-episode first season, "Pachinko" is a lesson in how to do melodrama right. In its acting, production, respect for character over machination (though there is plenty of machination) and for stillness over action (there is some a…
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Grammys to feature Stephen Sondheim tribute by Rachel Zegler, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Cynthia Erivo
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Grammys night won’t be just any night — thanks to a tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Nothing but love for this news.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bon Jovi saluted Ukraine this week after footage of Ukrainian civilians preparing for war to the tune of "It's My Life" went viral on social media.