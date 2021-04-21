0
Searchlight Pictures chairs Nancy Utley, Steve Gilula retire
Entertainment
AP

Searchlight Pictures chairs Nancy Utley, Steve Gilula retire

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Veteran film executives Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula who in their two decades at Searchlight Pictures oversaw the releases of major hits including “Juno,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” are retiring.

Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also
Entertainment
AP

Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Scott Rudin says he's “stepping back” from film and streaming projects, along with his Broadway productions, as the fallout continued for one of the entertainment industry's most powerful and prolific producers following renewed accusations of bullying.