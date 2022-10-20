Cardi B had a heated exchange Wednesday with the lawyer of a man who alleges the rapper misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. The Grammy winner argued with Kevin Michael Brophy’s lawyer, A. Barry Cappello, about his allegation in a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit in a federal court in Southern California. Brophy claims that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness in the 2016 artwork – which showed a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper’s legs. But Cardi B pointed out that the man’s face cannot be seen. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.