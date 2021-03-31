0
0
0
0
0

+6
'Concrete Cowboy' shows Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture
Entertainment
AP

'Concrete Cowboy' shows Philadelphia's Black cowboy culture

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Historians estimate that 1 in 4 American cowboys were Black but you would be hard pressed to find a movie genre whiter than the Western. “Concrete Cowboy,” an urban Western about African American riders in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, is about an often unseen — and persi…

2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested
Entertainment
AP

2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show were arrested Tuesday on federal fraud charges alleging that they used a business to cheat hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme.

+4
Review: Michelle Pfeiffer has a feast with ‘French Exit’
Entertainment
AP

Review: Michelle Pfeiffer has a feast with ‘French Exit’

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Is there any living actor better at the disdainful eye roll than Michelle Pfeiffer? Her latest turn in “ French Exit ” should end all debate on the matter. The film itself is a bit of an odd duckling. It’s arch, cold and self-consciously contrived, works more often than it doesn’t. Pfeiffer …