NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics
NBC defends Shiffrin coverage, suggests sexism by critics

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC offered a full-throated defense of how it covered skier Mikaela Shiffrin's shocking Olympics flameout, to the point of suggesting there's sexism involved in criticism that it was cruel in its portrayal of her emotional response.

Christopher Bedford resigns as director of the Baltimore Museum of Art

  • Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)

BALTIMORE — Christopher Bedford, the at-times controversial director of the Baltimore Museum of Art who brooked no opposition in his quest to use his institution to achieve social change, has resigned his post and is moving to California.

Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show
Task force to review event safety in wake of Astroworld show

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO - Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A new task force will look into how to improve the safety at large Houston-area events in the hopes of avoiding another tragedy like last year's deadly Astroworld music festival, officials said Wednesday.

Cooper Hoffman discovers that, like his dad, he's an actor
Cooper Hoffman discovers that, like his dad, he's an actor

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Hoffman had never wanted to act. In elementary school, he joined in the plays but only helped out backstage. When it was time for cast and crew to take a bow, he remembers staying as far out of view as he could, or hiding in the bathroom.

Cardi B discovers hazards of 3-year-old daughter having Instagram account

  • Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)

Cardi B was understandably hurt and angry this week because people were calling Kulture, her 3-year-old daughter, names and posting hateful comments on the little girl’s Instagram account. In response, the rapper made the “KultureKiari” account, with its 2.3 million followers, private, accor…