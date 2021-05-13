The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
“All politics are local,” the saying goes. That’s a guiding principle in “The Perfect Candidate,” in which a doctor runs for town council purely to get the muddy dirt road in front of a medical clinic paved.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Chrissy Teigen has apologized for bullying Courtney Stodden a decade ago. But that doesn’t mean the two are all buddy-buddy now. Stodden suspects Teigen is acting out of self-interest rather than sincere regret over sending comments like “I can’t wait for you to die.”
- By HERBERT G. McCANN Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Pervis Staples, whose tenor voice complimented his father’s and sisters’ in the legendary gospel group The Staple Singers, has died, a spokesman announced Wednesday. He was 85.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
To convey the experience of the young-adult romance “Finding You,” here are some characters: There’s protagonist Finley Sinclair, a tall, blond violinist; heartthrob actor Beckett Rush and unfeeling manager-father Montgomery Rush; Beckett’s shallow co-star Taylor Risdale; and there are regul…
- Wendy Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spotify said on Wednesday that it reached an exclusive multiyear licensing deal with popular podcast "Armchair Expert," adding to the streaming service's growing repertoire of audio programs.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
It looks like this is the end for “This Is Us.”
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"CBS This Morning" is bringing some big names to fill in at its studio roundtable while co-host Tony Dokoupil is out on parental leave.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After Ellen DeGeneres announced the impending end to her long-running daytime show Wednesday, social media hailed the woman they saw as getting the ball rolling: Dakota Johnson.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Colton Underwood, the first star of "The Bachelor" franchise to come out, says he was blackmailed before he announced last month that he is gay.
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Actress Torrey DeVitto is leaving the NBC drama “Chicago Med” she confirmed Wednesday, days after making her relationship with Chicago Cubs manager David Ross Instagram official.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fans of the Greek soccer team Olympiakos forced their way into the grounds of the ancient Acropolis in Athens Wednesday during celebrations for winning this year’s championship.
- By ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Famed actor Phylicia Rashad is returning to her alma mater as the new dean of the Howard University College of Fine Arts.
Laverne Cox’s character in ‘Promising Young Woman’ dubbed by male voice actor in Italy: ‘Straight-up act of violence’
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
Universal Pictures International is apologizing for casting a male actor to voice Laverne Cox’s character in “Promising Young Woman.”
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
Phish is still planning to hit the road in 2021.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo.
- Michael Rietmulder The Seattle Times (TNS)
Seattle is sending another one to the Hall.
- By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A former private equity executive who cofounded an investment fund with U2′s Bono was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison for his role in the college admissions bribery scheme.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Silenced for 14 months by the pandemic and dealing with labor strife, the Metropolitan Opera will make a brief return Sunday.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
It would be an understatement to say that Angelina Jolie is put through the wringer in writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s new film “ Those Who Wish Me Dead.”
Katy Perry, Celine Dion, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood to perform short residencies at new Las Vegas theater
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Some of music’s biggest stars are ready to rock Las Vegas.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
Warner Records has announced plans to release a 40th anniversary double-LP reissue of The Time's self-titled 1981 debut on July 16. Bandleader Morris Day, however, says that's not cool.