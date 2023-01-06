0
0
0
0
0

Nirvana, Heart to receive Grammys lifetime achievement awards

  • Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)

SEATTLE — It was already highly probable that at least one of Seattle’s Grammy nominees would walk away with a trophy this year. But even before the 65th Grammy Awards commence Feb. 5 in Los Angeles, we know two hometown heroes will receive some hardware.

‘The Daily Show’ unveils guest host lineup and dates

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — Comedy Central’s search for a new “Daily Show” host begins Jan. 17 with a slate of guest hosts, who will fill the seat funnyman Trevor Noah gave up last month after seven years.

Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub

  • AP

Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. Universal on Thursday filed an application with Orange County, Florida to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the  Orange County Convention Center. Once completed as soon as 2030, the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

‘Corsage’ review: A striking Vicky Krieps anchors this anachronistic biopic

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

The Luxembourg-born actor Vicky Krieps has one of those faces that seems to be made of air, her expressions ever-sculpting. Like a young Meryl Streep, she has a soft, quizzical stillness and an unhurried quality, as if she’s ever-so-slightly amused by those swirling around her. In 2018’s “Ph…

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Dec. 31, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.

Sarah Cooper memoir 'Foolish' scheduled for October release

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

The title alone of Sarah Cooper’s upcoming memoir is a hint that she doesn’t plan to flatter herself. Cooper has a deal with Dutton, a Penguin Random House imprint, to write “Foolish: Tales of Assimilation, Determination and Humiliation.” The comedian, author and actor said in a statement Thursday that she hoped to “inspire everyone to risk embarrassing themselves.” Cooper’s previous books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings: How to Get by Without Even Trying.” She is known to many fans for her parody videos in which she lip-synced comments by then-President Donald Trump.