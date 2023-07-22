The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Entertainment Writer
Few artists could match Tony Bennett's ability to transcend generations, and bring them together in admiration of his warm, powerful voice. The interpreter of the Great American Songbook called Frank Sinatra a peer, and he called Bennett his favorite singer. Yet it was Bennett's work with countless younger musicians, with duet partners who ranged from Paul McCartney to Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder to John Legend, that set him apart. They responded to his generous spirit and professionalism. Tony Bennett always brought the goods. Bennett, who had Alzheimer's Disease in the final years of his life, died Friday at age 95.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The View” hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are mourning the loss of the popular talk show’s co-creator Bill Geddie, who died on Thursday. He was 68.
- Larry McShane - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It’s classic rock nirvana for a worthy cause: Graham Nash playing his favorite songs from the Beatles and his old friend John Lennon.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Megan Fox appeared to be caught in the crossfire Thursday during a confrontation between an Orange County Fair-goer and the security guard protecting her and musician Machine Gun Kelly.
- AP
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Can a singer smile with his voice? Tony Bennett sure could.
- Stacy Perman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Shark Tank" celebrity investor Daymond John was issued a permanent injunction against former contestants Al "Bubba" Baker and his daughter, Brittani, as well as his wife, Sabrina, following a hearing in federal court in New Jersey.
Appreciation: Tony Bennett, whose collaborators included Miles Davis and Lady Gaga, always worked 'to get better'
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Tony Bennett was not just a one-of-a-kind singer, whose career stretched over 70 years and included collaborations with Miles Davis, Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin, Elton John, Count Basie, John Mayer, Elvis Costello and Amy Winehouse.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
Getting control of the use of artificial intelligence is a central issue in the current strikes of Hollywood's actors and writers. Famous actors fear that studios will be able to alter and reuse their images and voices without getting their consent or paying them properly. Less known actors fear that they will be replaced altogether with digital avatars. The studios say they've offered fair protections on the issue, but the actors' union disagrees. Striking screenwriters say they are OK with using AI to help create scripts, but that it should be a tool in their hands, not something their employers can use to push them aside.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Mike Phillips and Sean Craig cut a wide, colorful swath through the crowds outside the convention center on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.
- TJ Macias - The Charlotte Observer (TNS)
Fans of country singer Jason Aldean are calling for a boycott of the Country Music Television network after it pulled his single “Try That in a Small Town.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The name could be Nolan. Christopher Nolan.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
We’re all living in a “Barbie” world, according to the latest box office numbers, which show that Greta Gerwig’s big-screen take on the Mattel icon has not just bested summer movie previews but all of this year′s films.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Tony Bennett could paint with a brush and with his voice. With his teacher wife, he founded an arts high school in his native New York City. And he unwittingly created Take Your Mom to Work Day for me.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The entertainment world lost one of its legends Friday when singer Tony Bennett died in his hometown of New York City. He was 96.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Anti-Flag, a steady presence in the punk scene for more than 30 years, has called it a day.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Barack Obama has shared what he’s reading this season.
Vanna White to reportedly get paid $100K per episode of ‘Celebrity Wheel’ in partial contract agreement
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Vanna White apparently will keep her job on “Wheel of Fortune” when Ryan Seacrest begins hosting next year — but with a caveat.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Country music singers Jason Isbell and Jake Owen joined the debate over Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town, ” on Thursday.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
You are now rocking with will.i.am and Britney, b—.