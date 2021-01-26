Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly rain showers expected this afternoon. High 39F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.