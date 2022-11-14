0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How a clever new spin on 'A Christmas Carol' takes on a Twitter Scrooge

  • Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Like many onscreen Scrooges before him, Ryan Reynolds' character in "Spirited" is told that he will face his past, present and future. But he surprises even the spirit haunting him upon raising his hand and asking: "Like 'A Christmas Carol'? The Dickens story? The Bill Murray movie with Bobc…

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs
Ap
AP

Taylor Swift wins big in Germany at the MTV EMAs

  • LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press

Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins for ‘Best Artist,’ ‘Best Video,’ ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Best Longform Video.’ Currently topping the charts with ‘Anti-Hero’ from her record breaking new album ‘Midnights,’ Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art
Ap
AP

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

  • AP

A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy. He posted photos of the artwork in Borodyanka on his Instagram page. The Ukrainian town was the scene of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred hulks. The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on crumpled blocks of concrete. Other Banksy-like murals now also adorn other war-damaged walls in the area but haven't been confirmed as his by him.

Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport
Ap
AP

Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport

  • AP

French officials say an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” has died in the airport. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died Saturday after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F. That's according to official with the Paris airport authority, who said police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him. Karimi Nasseri, believed to have been born in 1945, lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006, first in legal limbo because he lacked residency papers and later by choice, according to French media. The airport official said Karimi Nasseri had been living in the airport again in recent weeks.