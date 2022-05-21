0
Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

'Armageddon Time,' portrait of white privilege, stirs Cannes

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

James Gray’s autobiographical coming of age film “Armageddon Time,” starring Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong, has made the biggest splash of an American film not starring Tom Cruise at the Cannes Film Festival. Gray’s richly detailed film is as personal as it is political, and is often both at once. The New York writer-director based “Armageddon Time” on his own 1980s childhood in Queens. But the film is less a portrait of a young artist than it is a case study of how race and money can tip the scales in the formative years of young people.  The Cannes Film Festival runs through May 28.

Battery charge dropped against Florida rapper Rod Wave

  • AP

A domestic battery charge against a 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has has been dropped. Prosecutors filed a notice Thursday in Osceola County court that the case against Rodarius Green was not suitable for prosecution. Officials say Green, whose song “Heart on Ice” broke into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020, was arrested earlier this month following a traffic stop in St. Petersburg on a warrant out of Osceola County. According to an arrested warrant, Green’s ex-girlfriend accused him of entering her central Florida home and choking her last month while their two children were in another room of the house.

Slimmed-down Billy Gardell savors TV success, family life

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

The CBS sitcom “Bob Hearts Abishola” will close out the season on Monday, but it's been renewed for its fourth year. Billy Gardell, who plays Bob, considers himself a two-time winner. He starred with Melissa McCarthy for six years in “Mike & Molly,” and he's lucked out again with “Bob Hearts Abishola." Gardell plays a sock salesman who woos and wins a cardiac care nurse who is younger than him and is African-born. Viewers of the show have seen Bob slim down along with Gardell, who says he underwent gastric-bypass surgery after careful consideration. It takes continued effort, he said, calling it a personal decision.

New this week: Dinosaurs, Def Leppard and 'The Responder'

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include a new album from Def Leppard, a five-part Apple+ series on dinosaurs and a documentary about the late composer Stephen Sondheim and his musical “Company.” Martin Freeman stars as a deeply troubled English police officer in “The Responder,” debuting Tuesday, on the Britbox streaming service. “Navalny,,” the riveting documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has been making the rounds in theaters and on CNN, but starting Thursday it’ll be available on HBO Max as well. And the weekend’s big movie is also a place for new music: The soundtrack from “Top Gun: Maverick” features singles by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic.