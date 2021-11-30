0
Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France's Pantheon
  • By SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER - Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate Tuesday in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris, where she is to symbolically be inducted — becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor.

'The Lost Daughter' wins big at 31st Gotham Awards
  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Maggie Gyllenhaal's Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter" won four Gotham Awards including best feature film at the 31st Gotham Awards, the annual New York independent film celebration that serves as a boozy kickoff to Oscar season.

Prosecutors to begin case against Jussie Smollett in Chicago
  • By DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT - Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the trial of ex-“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who prosecutors say staged a homophobic and racist attack in Chicago but whose defense attorney says is “a real victim” of a “real crime.”

Nézet-Séguin to take 4 weeks off from conducting

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, music director of the Metropolitan Opera and the Philadelphia Orchestra, is taking a four-week sabbatical from conducting starting Dec. 19 after a busy autumn and ahead of a challenging second half of the season.

Arlene Dahl, who shone in films of the 1950s, dies at 96
  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arlene Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of the 1950s as “Journey to the Center of the Earth" and “Three Little Words,” has died at age 96.

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

