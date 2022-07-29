Two dancers have been injured at a Cantopop concert in Hong Kong after a massive video screen suspended above the stage fell onto performers below. Cantopop boy band Mirror performed Thursday. It was the fourth of a series of 12 scheduled concerts by the band. Video on social media showed Mirror members Anson Lo and Edan Lui performing with a dozen dancers on stage when one of several suspended LED screens above the stage came crashing down. The falling screen appeared to directly hit one dancer on the head and body, before toppling over onto another performer as the audience screamed in horror, according to clips. Police said both dancers were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.