Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin is suing people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired and killed a crew member last year during filming of the movie “Rust." The shooting was ruled an accident. Baldwin on Friday sued in Los Angeles, alleging negligence by the armorer, gun supplier and others. Baldwin was rehearsing with a gun on the New Mexico set when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin has said he was told the gun was safe and didn't know it held a live round. Baldwin says he's been “wrongly viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy." Last month, Hutchins' family announced it had agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor.
Disneyland has added two new characters in wheelchairs to “It’s a Small World.” The animatronic dolls were unveiled on the iconic ride Friday. One is in the Latin American section and the other appears in the finale. Disney Resorts says it's part of an ongoing effort to accurately reflect diversity. While the ride has special boats designed to accommodate guests who use wheelchairs, it's the first time in Disneyland's 67-year history that a character has been featured in a wheelchair. Similar dolls will be added to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris next year.
Nearly 30 years after the breakup of her first marriage and almost 20 years into her second, actor-writer Emma Thompson admits she suffered from passing blindness many years back.
Drake and 21 Savage have been hit with a temporary restraining order following their use of Vogue trademarks to promote their new album, “Her Loss.” The order comes after Vogue owner Condé Nast filed a $4 million copyright infringement lawsuit against the recording artists, contending that t…
She’s a genie in a bottle who’s about to be unleashed.
NEW YORK — Some kids get called “old souls,” a reference not just to surprising maturity but the hint of melancholy in their demeanor. They seem to intuit life’s pending pain and losses when they’re supposed to be inhabiting the joyful intensity of youth.
LOS ANGELES — R&B icon Anita Baker is bringing her rapturous mezzo-soprano voice to Los Angeles next year.
Gallagher, the long-haired, smash-’em-up comedian who left a trail of laughter, anger and shattered watermelons over a decadeslong career, has died at age 76. Craig Marquardo, in a statement identifying himself as Gallagher’s “longtime former manager,” said the comedian died Friday at his home in Palm Springs, California, after a brief illness. Gallagher, a Fort Bragg, North Carolina, native started out as road manager for comedian/musician Jim Stafford in 1960 and soon began performing himself, honing his act at the Comedy Store and other clubs. Sledgehammer in hand, he would apply his full muscle to apples, grapes, lettuce and other produce, most famously the inevitable watermelon, with audience members in front showered in food bits.
The Paramount+ hit series “Yellowstone” is back for its fifth season, with politics on the Dutton family dinner table. Kevin Costner stars as the family patriarch, owner of a vast Montana ranch. Determined to to protect it against developers and others, Costner's character ran for governor. The new season of “Yellowstone' opens with the election's outcome. Costner says he was attracted to the series because it highlights the work being done by modern ranchers and the beauty of its Montana setting. He's already at work on another Western epic, “Horizon,” planned as a four-movie saga about the men and women who settled the West.
With 1.7 million followers, the Instagram account Deuxmoi has become a go to for pop culture musings and the occasional snarky comment with its belated celebrity sightings, blind gossip items and even restaurant recommendations. The creator behind the account, who remains anonymous, has co-authored the novel “Anon Pls” with Jessica Goodman. It's based on her own experience of operating a social media account that became a phenomenon and then a full-time career. HBO Max is developing the book into a drama series with Deuxmoi signed on to executive produce. She talked to the AP about the account's future.
Kevin Conroy has died at 66. The prolific voice actor's gravely delivery on the “Batman: The Animated Series” was for many Batman fans the definite sound of the Caped Crusader. Warner Bros. announced Friday that Conroy died Thursday after a battle with cancer. Conroy was the voice of Batman on the acclaimed animated series that ran from 1992-1996, often acting opposite Mark Hamill’s Joker. Conroy continued on as the almost exclusive animated voice of Batman, including some 15 films, 400 episodes of television and two dozen videogames. In the eight-decade history of Batman, no one played the Dark Knight more.
“Your brother is with the ancestors,” says Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to her daughter Shuri (Letitia Wright), her voice slow and thick with grief, in the opening minutes of Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Judy Blume’s popular 1975 novel “Forever” is being adapted into a Netflix series.
NEW YORK — Bob Fosse’s legacy will come alive again on Broadway next spring with a revival of one of his most storied shows.
NEW YORK — The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas” will reign supreme in an upcoming holiday TV special.
