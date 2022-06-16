- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"The Old Man," premiering Thursday on FX, gives up its secrets slowly — more slowly than I will, should you care to turn to the sports page. For a good while, we might be watching the story of a small-town Vermont widower playing with his dogs, talking with or exchanging phone messages with …
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Business Writer
Small Italian fashion producers are still allowed to export to Russia despite sanctions, as long as the wholesale price is under 300 euros. But they are having a hard time getting paid due to restrictions tied to the financial sector. Italy is the largest producer of global luxury goods in the world, making 40% of high-end apparel, footwear and accessories. While Russia generates just about 3% of Italian luxury’s $101 billion in annual revenue, industry officials say it is a significant slice of business for hundreds of small and medium Italian fashion companies that cater to Russian customers.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell are urging a judge to disregard a probation department recommendation of a 20-year prison term for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse of teenage girls. They said in court papers late Wednesday that Maxwell deserves leniency and cannot and should not face all the punishment Epstein deserved. They wrote that her life has been ruined and she has faced onerous and punitive jail conditions even though she's not an heiress, villain or vapid socialite. Epstein took his own life in August 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial in Manhattan. Prosecutors declined comment through a spokesperson.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oscar-nominated actor Bradley Cooper credits actor-comedian Will Arnett with helping him get his life back on track in the early 2000s when "The Hangover" star was struggling with drugs and alcohol.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
A Los Angeles prosecutor says the killing of Nipsey Hussle was premeditated by a man charged with fatally shooting the Grammy Award-winning rapper outside his clothing store three years ago. Deputy District Attorney John McKinney told jurors during opening statements on Wednesday that Eric R. Holder had a brief conversation with Hussle that involved “snitching,” then returned minutes later and shot the rapper, who died at age 33. Holder's defense attorney has said the shooting was not premeditated and Holder did not commit first-degree murder as charged. If convicted, Holder could get life in prison.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
An attorney for a woman suing Bill Cosby told jurors they must hold him responsible for sexually abusing her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 years old in 1975. Nathan Goldberg, attorney for plaintiff Judy Huth, told jurors during his closing argument in a civil trial Wednesday that Cosby had clearly planned to take Huth to the mansion that day with the intention of molesting her. Cosby, who is not attending the trial, has repeatedly denied any sexual activity with Huth. His attorneys make their closing argument later Wednesday.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ozzy Osbourne is on the road to recovery after a “major operation,” his wife, Sharon, said Tuesday while thanking fans for their support.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “The Wendy Williams Show” will take its final bow Friday, with Sherri Shepherd hosting its last week on the air, following a season without host Williams.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Lightyear,” the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, has reportedly been banned in 14 countries over a brief same-sex kiss.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Despite an acrimonious six-week trial and years of court battles, Amber Heard says she still has love for her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
- AP
American-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki has won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction for her novel called “The Book of Form and Emptiness.” Ozeki was awarded the 30,000 pound ($36,000) prize on Wednesday at a ceremony in London. The playful, philosophical novel is about a bereaved boy’s relationship with books and the objects in his house — all of which speak to him. Ozeki is also a filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, and her book explores the complex relationship between people and their possessions. The Women’s Prize is open to female English-language writers from around the world. Previous winners include Zadie Smith, Tayari Jones and Maggie O’Farrell. Last year’s winner was Susanna Clarke for her literary fantasy “Piranesi.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Emma Thompson plays a retired teacher and recent widow who hires a sex worker for a night in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.” The intimate, two-hander follows Nancy and her hired help, Leo, played by the wonderful newcomer Daryl McCormack, through a series of conversations about sex, pleasure, age, bodies and life. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a charming and nuanced exploration of a topic that doesn't get a lot of respectful space in mainstream Hollywood movies. Rated R, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” starts streaming on Hulu on Friday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Is a reboot afoot?
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Coachella has set dates to return to the Empire Polo Club in 2023.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera left a Florida rehab center this week without getting approval, the facility’s manager told police.
Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins London tribute concert to include Brian May, Liam Gallagher, Chrissie Hynde
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The Foo Fighters are compiling an A-list roster for a London tribute concert to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Justin Bieber ‘getting better every single day’ after condition caused partial facial paralysis, wife Hailey says
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
Justin Bieber is on the road to recovery.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Let the games begin.
Movie review: Cooper Raiff’s Sundance darling ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ benefits from compelling character moments
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
The first feature film from writer-director-actor Cooper Raiff, “S—house,” premiered at the SXSW Film Festival in 2020, the effort winning the Grand Jury Prize for best narrative feature. In it, he portrays Alex, a college freshman navigating the challenges of that time in a person’s life.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — At 29, Ezra Miller has become one of the movie industry’s most sought-after actors, including an upcoming starring role in the 2023 Marvel feature “The Flash.” But Miller also recently was arrested for low-level criminal behavior in Hawaii and accused of grooming and abusing an…
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Amber Heard insisted Tuesday that she’s still included in the second “Aquaman” movie and slammed a report that she’d been cut.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lil Wayne will not be performing at London's Strawberries & Creem festival Saturday after organizers said the Home Office barred him from entering the country in a "last minute decision."