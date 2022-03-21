The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Ye will not be performing at the Grammys this year. A report published in The Blast said that the musician was told Friday that his act had been pulled from the show, which are set to take place on April 3.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Warner Bros.’ ”The Batman” and Funimation Films’ “Jujutsu Kaisen 0" found their pot of gold the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, clinching first and second place, respectively, at the North American box office.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
An apparently planned, though unannounced, Kanye West performance at the Grammys has reportedly been scrapped over his “concerning online behavior.”
- The Vicksburg Post
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — One of the stars of the A&E show “Duck Dynasty” is filming a new show about the hidden treasures of metal detecting.
- By JOHN-JOHN WILLIAMS IV, The Baltimore Sun
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Liris Crosse found out that she landed a recurring role on NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” she was trying to find a parking spot near her Brooklyn apartment. She broke down when she received the call from her agent and acting coach.
- By LYNDON GERMAN, Richmond Times-Dispatch
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced that longtime patrons James and Frances McGlothlin gifted the museum a sizable donation of artwork and funds worth an estimated $60 million.
- AP
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.
- By RODNEY HO, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
ATLANTA (AP) — Believe it or not, some TV series shot before the pandemic are only now being rolled out. Case in point: Fox’s “Masterchef Junior.”
- AP
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A company that operates historic railroads in Colorado and North Carolina is poised to take over operations of Old Tucson, a western-themed attraction that served as a film set for classic movies, television productions and commercials, officials said.
- Oxford Eagle
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Work has begun on the most recent outdoor mural in Oxford.
- AP
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian and physician Ken Jeong will be the keynote commencement speaker at the university in New Orleans where he did research for a year after going through his medical residency at a local hospital.
- By HEIDI DESCH - Daily Inter Lake
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Jim Stroud lay on a surgery table strumming his guitar.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Next week, Ari Wegner could make Oscar history. The 37-year-old Australian has a very good shot at being the first woman to win an Academy Award for best cinematography for helping create the indelible images of “The Power of the Dog” alongside director Jane Campion.