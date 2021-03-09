0
'Borat,' 'Ma Rainey,' 'Nomadland' among PGA nominations
  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom” are among the nominees for the top honor of the 32nd annual Producers Guild Awards, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer.

5 key points from Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview
  • By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Oprah Winfrey’s two-hour prime-time interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, contained revelations and allegations that have left Britain’s royal family reeling, painting a picture of racism, insensitivity and deep-rooted dysfunction.