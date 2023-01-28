- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box office charts for the seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million according to studio estimates on Sunday. Second place went to Universal and DreamWorks’ family-oriented offering “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” which made $10.6 million in its sixth weekend. Third place was claimed by “A Man Called Otto” while fourth went to the Indian blockbuster “Pathaan." The meme-able horror “M3GAN,” a Universal release, rounded out the top five with $6.4 million. Following Tuesday's Oscar nominations, Several studios also re-released their best picture nominees in theaters.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
Tom Verlaine, the acclaimed vocalist-guitarist whose experimental art-rock band Television helped define the New York City punk scene in the ’70s, reportedly died on Saturday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Tom Verlaine, a guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television, has died. He was 73. Verlaine influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads. Though Television never found much commercial success, Verlaine’s jaggedly inventive playing as part of the band’s two-guitar assault influenced many bands. Television issued its groundbreaking debut album “Marquee Moon” in 1977 — including the nearly 11-minute title track and “Elevation.” The band released its sophomore effort, “Adventure,” a year later. Verlaine released eight solo albums, his most commercially successful being his 1981 sophomore solo album “Dreamtime.”
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kanye West faces a battery investigation in Southern California after he yanked a cellphone from a woman’s hands and then chucked it into the street, according to a report.
- By The Associated Press
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, anchors at the afternoon extension of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” are leaving the network. Their romance was revealed when photos of them holding hands and spending time together surfaced in November. They were taken off the air and placed on temporary hiatus. Both were married to other people at the time but had separated. Network president Kim Godwin said in a memo to staff at the time that the anchors would remain off the air pending the results of an internal review. She called the romance a “distraction.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70. Howard was the first Black screenwriter to write a drama that passed $100 million at the box office when “Titans” crossed that milestone in 2000. It was about a real-life Black coach coming into a newly segregated Virginia school and helping lead their football team to victory. It had the iconic line: “I don’t care if you like each other or not. But you will respect each other.”
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press
For 17 seasons the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has been under the musical direction of Carlos Miguel Prieto. That changes this summer when the LPO begins to take its cues from conductor Matthew Kraemer. The orchestra’s Board of Trustees recently announced that Kramer will take over in July and have his official introduction in mid-September. Kraemer, a native of Indiana, was appointed music director and principal conductor of the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra in 2015. He also served as music director of the Butler County Symphony in Pennsylvania and artistic director of Orchestra Indiana. Kraemer has called the new appointment an “opportunity of a lifetime.”
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Love & Hip Hop Miami" star Christopher Michael Harty has said he was forced into signing a settlement agreement tied to a lawsuit filed against Canadian rapper Tory Lanez because of threats against his life.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Just days after nominations for this year’s Oscars were unveiled, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that it is “conducting a review” of this year’s nominees to make sure none of them violated the organization’s rules around campaigning.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Months after sparking marriage rumors, singer Rita Ora has confirmed that she and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi tied the knot.
- By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer
Mike Rallis and Nick Rallis grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs as professional wrestling and football fans. Mike Rallis is now better know as WWE star Madcap Moss. Rallis is the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rallis is expected to take part Saturday in WWE's Royal Rumble. It's one of the biggest events each year for the company. Nick Rallis will coach the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.
- LISA RATHKE
A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges, Digable Planets and Samara Joy are among the artists slated to play the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival in June, the LA Phil announced on Thursday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Everything I know about therapy I’ve learned from television, so I can’t say whether the methods in “Shrinking,” which premiered Friday on Apple TV+, are any more or less accurate than what I know from “The Bob Newhart Show” or “The Sopranos.” Then again, I don’t know how true “The Sopranos”…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As part of its first in-person event in three years, the Sundance Film Festival announced its awards on Friday. A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One" took the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson's "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Proj…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jimmy Kimmel marked the 20th anniversary of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night by bringing back his first-ever guest George Clooney along with inaugural guest co-host Snoop Dogg and musical act Coldplay for the celebration. Even his long-time nemesis Matt Damon made a guest…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into hip-hop star Drake's Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
SEATTLE — Washington country fans are always eager to get back in the saddle with summer’s biggest country jam. The day after the annual Watershed Music Festival, many fans are already planning their return the following year.