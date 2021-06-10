- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Kim’s Convenience” actor Simu Liu is setting the record straight about critical remarks he made last week while reflecting on the end of the hit Canadian sitcom.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
CNN welcomed back Jeffrey Toobin after a seven-month hiatus that began when the author and legal analyst was caught masturbating during a Zoom meeting with his colleagues at the New Yorker magazine.
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Thursday revealed the hour-by-hour lineup for seven of its eight stages. A festival rep said Kidzapalooza, its popular area devoted to children’s activities, will return for Chicago’s biggest summer music event. An announcement is expected soon.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A reputed mobster who assaulted the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
The hardships of making it in (and out of) rural America take center stage in "Holler," a gritty drama about the harsh realities of living in today's economy.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The clock is ticking on Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
Designing concert clothes for a rock star is not a simple task, especially if that rock star is as specific as Mick Jagger about the message he wants to send.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra has engaged a new executive director.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
As much as it's built to be taken seriously, "Infinite" works better the less you think about it and the more you just go along for the ride.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Why does “The Matrix” work? Many reasons. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss at rest or in motion. Laurence Fishburne hypnotizing the exposition like a wizard. The kinetic possibilities of the “bullet time” slow-motion concept. The idea that we’re all pawns stuck inside someone else’s virtual…
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The plot lines of the movie “In the Heights” are slightly different from those of the beloved Broadway musical, which ran for nearly 1,200 performances and won four Tony Awards in 2008. With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a script by Quiara Alegria Hudes, it zooms in on the close…
- Anousha Sakoui Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Riz Ahmed, the British Pakistani star of Amazon's Oscar-winning film "Sound of Metal," has long been disturbed by Hollywood's depiction of Muslims as terrorists.
‘Starstruck’ review: A ‘Notting Hill’ for Gen-Z, this London-set TV series centers on a civilian who falls for a movie star, and vice versa
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Most struggling 20-somethings aren’t traveling in the same circles as movie stars, but that’s the premise that kicks off “Starstruck,” the new rom-com series on HBO Max from comedian Rose Matafeo. She plays Jessie, a young woman in London who is dragged out to a nightclub one New Year’s Eve …
- By JIM MUSTIAN Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Jailed R&B singer R. Kelly wants to shake up his legal defense team two months before he is set to go on trial in New York on federal racketeering charges.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
SAN JOSE, Calif — Having canceled last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monterey Jazz Festival is set to return in 2021 with a terrific lineup that (thus far) includes Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington, Pat Metheny and many other talents.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Freed” by E.L. James (Bloom Books)
- Emma Stein Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Kid Rock was filmed using a homophobic slur while the music star performed in Tennessee on Saturday, and then used it again when defending his own use of it.
- Chris Riemenschneider Star Tribune (TNS)
As was the case last year mid-pandemic, indie music lovers' favorite national holiday, Record Store Day, has been split into multiple installments this year starting Saturday (followed by a July 17 segment). Also a repeat from prior years: Minnesota music legends Prince and the Replacements …
- Brandon Sapienza New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s award show season in the world of country music.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The first episode of "Loki" is here and it is burdened with glorious purpose: to kick off a time adventure starring a beloved character who can appeal to the broadest range of viewers.
- Ashley Lee Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the very last scene of "Younger," Liza (Sutton Foster), wearing a chambray button-down shirt, tries to order a round of drinks at the bar. She's frantically waving her shoe in an attempt to get the bartender's attention when Josh (Nico Tortorella), dressed in a crisp white tee, interrupts her.
- By KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press
In its heyday, the Lakeport Opera House in Laconia served as a performance venue, dance hall, even a speakeasy.
- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — Stephen Colbert, whose career was launched at the Second City comedy theater, is to reengage with the famed Chicago institution.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of the Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird” will get a treat when the show restarts on this fall — Jeff Daniels and Celia Keenan-Bolger, two of the play's original stars, are returning.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
The new Mark Wahlberg movie “ Infinite ” poses an intoxicating scenario for all down-on-their-luck know-it-alls: What if you’re actually a reincarnated immortal who is not just the smartest and the best at everything but also necessary to save humanity? In the world of Hollywood wish fulfill…
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Star choreographer-turned-rapper Charm La'Donna was only a junior at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts when she was scouted to dance backup for Madonna on her 2006 "Confessions" world tour.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Sam Jay considers her years in Atlanta as crucial in her development.
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
As TV-watching kids growing up in Oakland, California, Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs didn’t come across many shows that truly reflected their local experiences. And no, they don’t count the opening credits of “Full House,” or an occasional episode of “Nash Bridges.”
- Stephen Battaglio Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When faced with a challenge, "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie will often take a moment to say a prayer.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Bold, vivid and bursting with life, "In the Heights" is a rousing celebration of community, culture, heritage and pride.
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
It was the human part of this horror that attracted Jennifer Jason Leigh.