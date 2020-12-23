- By JOE REEDY AP Sports Writer
-
Fred Gaudelli wasn't worried if NBC could successfully air “Sunday Night Football” games in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. His bigger concern was if the NFL could make it through the season.
The following are Wednesday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
NEW YORK (AP) — A high-profile podcast on terrorism from The New York Times that had been a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize was withdrawn as a contest entry in the wake of the newspaper saying the claims of a man central to “Caliphate" could not be verified.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
Tom Hanks rides a horse and blasts a six-shooter in his new film, “News of the World.” Some of you might be thinking this must be his first cowboy role. To those, we respond: Have you forgotten about Woody so soon?
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Add Lil Wayne to the list of Grammy winners crying aloud about being snubbed by in 2020.
- Bo Emerson The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
ATLANTA — The most famous reindeer of all has flown to Atlanta.
CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday again delayed R. Kelly’s trial in Chicago on child pornography and other charges because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, postponing it to next year
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A good way to hear what we’ve missed this year is to listen to Sam Cooke’s landmark live album, “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963.” On a warm January night in downtown Miami, Cooke was well into his torrid set when, in the middle of “Bring it on Home to Me,” he asks the a…
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Jhené Aiko is rapping on the phone.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
It’s summertime in Harlem in 1957 when we get to know the beautiful souls at the center of “ Sylvie’s Love.” Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) works at the register of her father’s record store but dreams of a job in television. Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha) is a struggling saxophonist who spots her, and a…
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 12/20/20 - Paid Books
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Movies US charts:
Pedro Pascal breaks down his ‘Wonder Woman 1984′ villain, Maxwell Lord, and shares a ‘pinch-me moment’ on set
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s no small wonder Pedro Pascal was blown away by his time on the “Wonder Woman 1984″ set.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
Movie review: 'Wonder Woman 1984' doesn't have the same impact as its predecessor (how could it?), but sincerity, spectacle remain superpowers
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Filmmaker Patty Jenkins had a profound cinematic experience as a young girl watching Richard Donner’s “Superman,” which inspired in her a kind of wonder and hope that she wanted to share with others through the magic of the movies. That sense of hope is a keystone of her work in “Wonder Woma…
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
There are many debates about which films are or aren’t Christmas movies. Are they just set at Christmas or do they actually engage with the holiday spirit, and does that even matter? “Die Hard” always manages to be at the center of the conversation, but plenty of other films also fall into t…
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Is it a #MeToo-era revenge thriller? A 21st-century “Fatal Attraction”? A candy-colored feminist polemic, to strains of Paris Hilton and Britney Spears? A black comedy? A comic tragedy?
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
EDITORS: VID-NEWONDVD:MCT will not move this week. It will return next week.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
When Pedro Pascal started to think about his “Wonder Woman 1984” villain Max Lord, one name came to mind: Gordon Gekko. Who better to model his power suit-wearing striver on than the embodiment of 1980s greed and callousness?
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Normally, as we prepare to turn the calendar to January, I would be writing about the top concerts of the past 52 weeks.
‘Soul’ filmmakers Pete Docter and Kemp Powers take a big view of life’s big questions in Pixar movie starring Jamie Foxx
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Pixar’s “Soul” is full of heart.