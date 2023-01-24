The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
“NCIS: Los Angeles” cast members flooded social media with farewells after learning that this will be the show’s last season.
- By MAYSOON KHAN - Associated Press/Report for America
New York City’s Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday. The proposed legislation comes after an attorney who has owned New York Knicks season tickets for nearly 50 years sued Madison Square Garden Entertainment, saying he and others from his firm were barred from the company’s properties. Bill sponsors say MSG has ejected four people working at a law firm using facial-recognition technology. Assembly member Tony Simone says “It’s ridiculous that a corporate boss can use this technology to discriminate."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Drake and 21 Savage were forced to halt their Sunday concert at the Apollo Theater in New York after a concertgoer fell from the historic Harlem venue’s balcony section.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
All hail the queen of the film franchise, Zoe Saldaña, who just made box-office history as the first actor to star in four movies that grossed more than $2 billion worldwide.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Move over, Yellow, Red and Green: Maya Rudolph is replacing the iconic M&M’s “spokescandies” after the candy-coated chocolates brand inadvertently sparked backlash last year by changing its green mascot’s high-heeled boots to “polarizing” sneakers.
- AP
Some audience members leaving a concert by Drake at a Manhattan theater came outside to see a New York Police Department officer filming those filing out. It's raising concerns from privacy advocates over what would be done with the footage. The NYPD said Monday the video of the concert attendees would only be used for a social media post, but there were still calls for the material to be deleted. Music writer Jon Caramanica of The New York Times posted on Twitter on Saturday night a video showing an officer seemingly recording those coming out of the Apollo Theater.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Kansas will launch its 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road in Pittsburgh on June 2 at the Benedum Center in downtown.
- Earl Hopkins - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
No matter the medium, filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé captures the beauty of Blackness in his artistic pursuits, and embraces his Nigerian heritage and wears it for the world to see.
- Paul Guzzo - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
TAMPA, Fla. — Area residents might want to hide their lima beans, the preferred snack of Florida’s mythical Sasquatch-like creature known as the Skunk Ape.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve been missing until you experience it again. I felt that way watching Paul Mescal’s performance in “Aftersun,” the stunning debut film by writer-director Charlotte Wells.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Congratulations — or we're sorry — to all the 2023 Razzie nominees.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Natasha Lyonne stars in the new anthology procedural series “Poker Face” for Peacock debuting Jan. 26. Lyonne plays a woman named Charlie who can innately tell if people are lying. In each episode Charlie finds herself stumbling upon a murder where she pieces together how someone did it, because she already has a gut feeling of who is guilty of the crime. The series is created by “Knives Out” writer, director, Rian Johnson, and features a roster of guest stars in its first season.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson's allegation that he exposed himself to her on the set of “Home Improvement” when she was 23 and he was 37.
- By SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
Bob Dylan's “Fragments — Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17" reveals new layers to Dylan's 1997 masterpiece “Time Out of Mind.” In a review, The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer says the heart of the five-disc release is the studio outtakes, bits and pieces of which find their way into some of the songs that made the final cut. The set is an amalgamation of previously unreleased studio outtakes, a remixed version of the original record, live tracks and previously released alternate versions. The remixed original record allows listeners to experience “Time Out of Mind” in a new way, stripping away Daniel Lanois’ swampy production.
- By ANN LEVIN - Associated Press
A young feminist economist lies awake in a hotel room beside her sleeping husband and daughter. She’s worried about a lecture she’s supposed to give the next day. She decides to practice by using an ancient memorization technique that assigns parts of the speech to different rooms in her house. Keeping her company is the famous economist John Maynard Keynes. It sounds like a wacky premise for a novel, but Associated Press reviewer Ann Levin says “The Guest Lecture” is a thrilling exploration of what it means to lead a good and decent life at a time of economic and social instability. Published by Black Cat, “The Guest Lecture” will be released on Tuesday.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
PARK CITY, Utah — Over three feature films, Brandon Cronenberg has carved out a distinctive style for himself, a blend of horror and sci-fi that musters an all-too-rare audience response of genuine shock. His latest film, "Infinity Pool," may be the most disturbing and unsettling film at Sun…
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Opera in New York is marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a concert celebrating the country’s “resilience and hope.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It turns out Jeremy Renner broke “30 plus” bones in a New Year’s Day snowplow accident, and his latest health update prompted a snarky salute from his fellow “Avengers” star Chris Evans — who finally inquired about the well-being of Renner’s Sno-Cat.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Janelle Monáe is feeling thankful.
- By ROB MERRILL - Associated Press
Dean Koontz’s latest thriller, “The House at the End of the World,” is out this month, but Associated Press review Rob Merrill writes that thriller fans either looking for a good scare should look elsewhere. The book, his 132nd, starts as a mystery — what sort of dangerous experiments is the U.S. government conducting on an island called Ringrock? — and ends as a buddy story, with a woman and a teenager on the run, paranoid that they are being hunted for what they know about Ringrock. Merrill writes that the plot feels even more detached and supernatural than it is.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
PARK CITY, Utah — For the seasoned Sundance-goer, returning to this film festival for the first time since January 2020 can feel like a half-comforting, half-disorienting resumption of familiar rituals. Aside from the occasional masked face peeking out from the usual parka-and-beanie ensembl…
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
PARK CITY, Utah — Late into "Cat Person," the much-buzzed-about new movie adapted from Kristen Roupenian's 2017 short story of the same title, an ugly one-word text message appears in startling, screen-filling closeup. You'll know what the word is if you've read the story, and there's a dece…