0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Nashville Christmas concert to benefit homeless returns

  • AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The annual Nashville Unlimited Christmas concert to benefit homeless services provider Room in the Inn will take place on Tuesday. This is the 22nd year for the concert at the downtown Christ Church Cathedral.

+13
Police plan to announce update in Jacqueline Avant case
Ap
AP

Police plan to announce update in Jacqueline Avant case

  • AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Police plan to announce an update Thursday in the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Ap
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Nov. 27, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.