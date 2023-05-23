- James Lileks - Star Tribune (TNS)
News item: Some carmakers are dropping AM radios from their new models because electric cars interfere with the signal. Your reaction: Gosh, what's next to go? Ashtrays?
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The stars did not come out for TV's glitzy annual network presentations to advertisers, where they typically show off new and returning series. And viewers may not see many of them when the fall television season begins.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
In the second episode of the new FX on Hulu drama “Class of ‘09,” a senator in 2034 confronts FBI chief Tayo Miller (Brian Tyree Henry) about what she dubs “inexplicable arrests” of people who “have done nothing wrong.”
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Sanya Richards-Ross, the first Olympian ever on a “Real Housewives” franchise, survived one full season of the Atlanta version last year and was invited back for a second one.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A live-action film inspired by the popular tabletop role-playing game tops the DVD releases for the week of May 30.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The hottest new star in music just hung up on me.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By GABE STERN - Associated Press/Report for America
-
Actor Jeremy Renner spent Monday pitching an amendment to Nevada lawmakers to include his home region in a tax deal to expand the film industry to Las Vegas. But his hopes of making northern Nevada a film hub likely are on hold after the bill sponsor said it's too late to amend it. State Sen. Roberta Lange of Las Vegas says bringing in a new idea with less than two weeks in the session probably isn't going to work. A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed $190 million in tax credits over 20 years aimed at bringing film production to two sites in southern Nevada.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jeff Bezos could be heading down the aisle again — and probably with a prenup this time. The Amazon founder is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
Bear Grylls has become the avatar for all wildlife survivalists the past two decades, breaking big with “Man vs. Wild” and pumping out reality show after reality show.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Even before it entered its first weekend, the 76th Cannes Film Festival had claimed its first critical triumph and competition standout with "The Zone of Interest." An implacably chilling, entirely mesmerizing portrait of a family living in the shadow of the inferno, the movie was greeted at…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Brady Bunch” star Susan Olsen insisted during a recent interview that an old rumor of an affair between her TV brother and TV mother was never anything more than a hunch.
- By ANDREW DeMILLO - Associated Press
Craig Nelson chronicles the key battle President Franklin Delano Roosevelt faced as he worked to win over the public and industry's support during World War II in “V Is For Victory.” In his review, The Associated Press' Andrew DeMillo calls the book a solid history of Roosevelt fighting back against isolationist tendencies brewing in the country and marshaling war supplies. Nelson's book features familiar figures such as Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford, but DeMillo writes that the profiles of lesser-known people behind the scenes are what makes the book stand out.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A Fender Stratocaster guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for nearly $600,000 at auction — more than 10 times what it was expected to go for.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Whether audiences want them or not, the Disney live-action remake machine continues to churn out new versions of beloved animated classics without showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Talk about a fab time warp!
Mary McNamara: Yes, the Cannes Film Festival is super glamorous, but it’s also completely exhausting
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
When you tell someone you are going to the Cannes Film Festival, they are inevitably, and often quite vocally, envious. “Oh my gosh, can I come too?” All those amazing films, parties, movie stars, fashion icons — not to mention the French Riviera — it’s so cool, so glamorous, so exciting.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Very few are capable of capturing people’s attention at the Cannes Film Festival like Liv Ullmann. At 84, Ullmann is unabashed cinema royalty, and directors have flocked to greet her at this year’s festival. Pedro Almodovar sought her out at a luncheon. Todd Haynes endeavored to get word to her that his latest film, “May December,” is inspired by “Persona,” the 1966 film that began her great collaboration with Ingmar Bergman. After meeting Ullmann, “The Zone of Interest” director Jonathan Glazer pressed his hand against his chest to catch his breath.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"But a mermaid has no tears, and therefore she suffers so much more." The line springs from Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid," and it also graces the opening moments of Disney's latest feature-length spin on that immortal fairy tale. Arriving amid mighty cascading walls of water…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the villain in “RRR,” an Asgardian warrior in the ‘Thor’ films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome,” has died. He was 58. Representatives for Stevenson told The Associated Press that he died Sunday but had no other details to share on Monday. Aside from the first three “Thor” films, in which he played Volstagg, his other prominent film roles included the “Divergent” trilogy, “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” and “The Transporter: Refueled.” On the small screen, he was Titus Pullo in “Rome,” a role he said really got his career going in the United States.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Harrison Ford defended the use of de-aging tech in his latest “Indiana Jones” film, months after he said it was “a little spooky.”
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The Cannes Film Festival is on, which means stopwatches are out. Nowhere are the length of standing ovations at high-wattage premieres more carefully recorded and parsed than in Cannes. Did a movie garner a triumphant eight-minute standing ovation? Or did the audience stand for a mere four or five minutes? Such effusive displays of enthusiasm have come to be a hallmark of Cannes and, sometimes, a bit of marketing gimmick for films looking to resonate far from the Croisette. If Cannes, the world’s largest and glitziest film festival, stands for cinematic excess, its thunderous standing ovations can seem like its greatest overindulgence. No one needs a bathroom break?
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An 18-year-old high school student from Kahuku, Hawaii, was crowned the winner of “American Idol” on Sunday during a moving season finale.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Honey Boo Boo” is now a high school graduate.