- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
I will watch Paramount+’s “Love Story” remake because I am an easy mark, both for sappy romance and for Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage collaborations. But I don’t know why it exists.
- Todd Martens Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Before Hironobu Sakaguchi began work on his latest role-playing game — he's championed and explored the RPG genre throughout his career — the creator of the famed "Final Fantasy" series opted to look back before setting his sights forward.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
Partway through "Coming 2 America," Lavelle — King Akeem's "bastard son" from Queens and heir to the throne― is dismissive when a potential love interest in Zamunda extols American films.
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Like every artist who released an album in the spring of 2020, the Los Angeles jazz-fusion bassist Thundercat has had a long time to sit with the mixed emotions of releasing his life's work at the onset of a pandemic.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Author, TV host, restaurateur, designer, attorney and general Renaissance man Eddie Huang has another title to add to the list: director. The author of the memoir “Fresh off the Boat,” which was adapted into the popular TV sitcom, makes his feature directorial debut with the coming-of-age ba…
- By SOPHIA EPPOLITO Associated Press/Report for America
-
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Legislation seeking to regulate Utah's troubled teen industry has gained final approval in the House and is headed to the governor for consideration, weeks after Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of the bill.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
You've got to love a movie that credits its dogs before it does its executive producers.
- Stacy Perman Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Last July, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that erupted across the country, the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Lorenzo Soria, brought a motion to the membership to vote on hiring a diversity consultant. He …
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Homer Simpson isn’t getting off his couch any time soon.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Who's been hitting the music charts?
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Contrary to what “Game of Thrones” might have you believe, not all dragons are agents of destruction. In the newest offering from Walt Disney Animation, “ Raya and the Last Dragon,” they are kind, full of magic and, when needed, the saviors of humanity.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Wednesday it was launching an investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide had made a bullying allegation against the Duchess of Sussex.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas Holdings, a Texas-based dine-in theater chain, said Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy due to financial woes during the pandemic.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Paris Hilton is still feeling some kind of a way about a past conversation that went off the rails.
- By MOLLY SPRAYREGEN Associated Press
-
“Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
-
Loving classic films can be a fraught pastime. Just consider the cultural firestorm over “Gone With the Wind” this past summer. No one knows this better than the film lovers at Turner Classic Movies who daily are confronted with the complicated reality that many of old Hollywood’s most celeb…
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Transgender witches or wizards can reportedly enroll in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in an upcoming video game set in the 1800s — a century before famed boy wizard Harry Potter ever received an owl informing him of the fictional school's existence.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Comedian Chris D'Elia is facing a new lawsuit that accuses him of violating federal child pornography and child sexual exploitation laws, including soliciting more than 100 sexually explicit photos and videos from a woman identified as "Jane Doe."
- Katie Walsh Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
This week on Netflix, enjoy the new Lego short (22 minutes), “Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom.” Rated TV-Y, it features Spider-Man and a wall-crawling friend team up to stop the one-two punch of the Green Goblin and Venom. That dropped Monday.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A short time after Broadway shut down last year, Elizabeth Stanley went on a tiny rescue mission.
- By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor.