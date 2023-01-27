0
Film academy to conduct ‘review’ after Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Oscar nod

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Just days after nominations for this year’s Oscars were unveiled, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Friday that it is “conducting a review” of this year’s nominees to make sure none of them violated the organization’s rules around campaigning.

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend
Sports
AP

Oh, brother! WWE star, Eagles coach ready for big weekend

  • By DAN GELSTON - AP Sports Writer

Mike Rallis and Nick Rallis grew up in the Minneapolis suburbs as professional wrestling and football fans. Mike Rallis is now better know as WWE star Madcap Moss. Rallis is the linebackers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. Rallis is expected to take part Saturday in WWE's Royal Rumble. It's one of the biggest events each year for the company. Nick Rallis will coach the Eagles on Sunday in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

  • LISA RATHKE

A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.

'A Thousand and One' and 'Going to Mars' win top prizes at Sundance

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

As part of its first in-person event in three years, the Sundance Film Festival announced its awards on Friday. A.V. Rockwell's "A Thousand and One" took the grand jury prize in the U.S. dramatic competition, while Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson's "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Proj…

'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award
'20 Days in Mariupol' wins Sundance audience award

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, won the audience prize for world cinema documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. Juries for the various sections at the festival announced the winners at an awards ceremony Friday in Park City, Utah. “20 Days in Mariupol” is a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” and comprised of the 30 hours of footage Chernov and his colleagues shot in the city under siege before they were extracted. The Sundance Film Festival runs through Sunday.

Movie review: ‘Shotgun Wedding’ aims to please with action and laughs

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Of modern film comedies about weddings – “Bridesmaids,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Father of the Bride,” “Wedding Crashers,” “The Proposal” – “Shotgun Wedding” is the first to feature Balinese pirates trying to hold a wedding party hostage and shaking down the father of the bride for $45 million …

Review: Bring tissues to the Oscar-nominated 'Close,' but also a little skepticism

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Close" badly wants your tears and, on occasion, it earns them. A flawlessly acted, precision-tooled heartbreaker from 31-year-old Belgian writer-director Lukas Dhont, it tells an Edenic love story, conjuring a rapturous state of intimacy that gives way to a tragic fall from grace. What give…

Sylvia Syms, 'Ice Cold in Alex,' and 'The Queen' star, dies
Sylvia Syms, 'Ice Cold in Alex,' and 'The Queen' star, dies

  • AP

Actress Sylvia Syms, who starred in classic British films including “Ice Cold in Alex” and “Victim,” has died at the aged of 89. Syms’ children said she “died peacefully” on Friday at Denville Hall, a London retirement home for actors and entertainers. Born in London in 1934, Syms became a British cinema stalwart in the 1950s and 60s. Her films include World War II adventure “Ice Cold in Alex,” rock musical “Expresso Bongo” and thriller “Victim,” the first British film to deal openly with homosexuality. Syms played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 1991 TV film “Thatcher: The Final Days,” and appeared as the Queen Mother Elizabeth in 2006 film “The Queen.”

Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy 'Shrinking'
Harrison Ford inspires cast in new comedy 'Shrinking'

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

When Bill Lawrence was developing his new Apple TV+ comedy ”Shrinking,” he introduced one of the characters in the pilot script as a “Harrison Ford-type.” Never did he dream he'd get the real thing. Yet the “Indiana Jones” actor agreed to play the part of a tough therapist who works with star Jason Segel in a mental health practice. Cast members like Segel and Jessica Williams as well as writer Brett Goldstein marveled at Ford's generosity in acting and said he never made them feel like he needed special treatment. “Shrinking” starts streaming Friday.

Jay Leno breaks bones in motorcycle wreck months after fire

  • AP

Two months after undergoing surgery for serious burns, Jay Leno is now contending with a number of broken bones after being knocked off a motorcycle. The comedian and former “Tonight Show” host told a Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist Thursday that he broke his collarbone and two ribs and cracked his kneecaps on Jan. 17. The November garage fire and January wreck both stemmed from his passion for working on vintage vehicles. Last week, it was a vintage motorcycle. He insisted he was OK and would even be working this weekend, adding that the intense coverage of the November fire made him reluctant to say anything.

Review: Joe Henry returns with varied 'kind-word blues' set
Review: Joe Henry returns with varied 'kind-word blues' set

  • By STEVEN WINE - Associated Press

Singer-songwriter Joe Henry’s latest album was created largely in pandemic isolation. He shipped skeletal recordings to past collaborators as he solicited contributions from more than 20 musicians, including Bill Frisell and Allison Russell. In a review, The Associated Press’ Steven Wine says the resulting set is the most diverse album of Henry’s career, surrounding his acoustic guitar with mysterious sounds ancient and modern. One verse describes the songs as “kind-word blues.” The album is titled “All the Eye Can See” and will be released Friday.

Movie review: ‘Turn Every Page’ a fascinating safari with literary lions

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

What happens when two geniuses in their respective fields engage in a sometimes contentious, life-long collaboration? The answer to that question can be found in Lizzie Gottlieb’s “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb” (Yes, Gottlieb is the director’s father). …

Neal Justin: 7 TV shows to watch during Black History Month

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

If you use television to educate yourselves during Black History Month, there are two required courses: "Roots," the 1977 landmark miniseries that opened up naive eyes to the deepest horrors of slavery, and "Eyes on the Prize," the 1987 docuseries honoring unsung heroes of the civil rights m…

Inside 'Bluey's' big stage tour: The team talks adapting the kids TV sensation

  • Jessica Gelt - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When a 52-foot-tall balloon of the beloved kids' TV character Bluey soared down 6th Avenue as a part of last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade — alongside the likes of Boss Baby, Baby Yoda and Pikachu — it was clear that the eponymous show had literally and figuratively hit the big time.