- Jackie Thomas-Kennedy - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Emma Cline's latest is a wonderfully suspenseful examination of luxury, delusion, class and fear.
- Malcolm Forbes - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: A mesmerizing novel about a young woman wrestling with grief and madness during the Blitz.
- Rick Kogan - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The first Black boxing champion was a man named Jack Johnson and a few years before he died in 1946, he told a young reporter, “Just remember, whatever you write about me, that I was a man.”
- Russ Mitchell - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World" by Henry Grabar; Penguin Press (368 pages, $30)
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
"American Childhood: A Photographic History" by Todd Brewster; Scribner (320 pages, $36)
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: 'The World' is an encyclopedic history of humanity as told through its ruling dynasties.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't Miss
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A flaws-and-all examination of Martin Luther King Jr.'s critique of inequality and war.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: An outlandish coming-of-age story from a late, larger-than-life Argentine author.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is the latest televised ceremony to be upended by striking screenwriters.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Live With Kelly and Mark" — and Ryan?
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Megan Fox took viewers deep into her mind in an interview for Sports Illustrated, revealing that she contends with body dysmorphia.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Martha Stewart first met Snoop Dogg, what stood out to her was the way he laughed.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Police recently detained a man who attempted to drop off flowers at Lady Gaga's Malibu residence.
- AP
-
CANNES, France (AP) — The Cannes Film Festival opened its 76th edition with a parade of stars, including the much-debated return of Johnny Depp.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Multiple women came forward Tuesday to accuse Chris D'Elia of sexual assault, harassment and abuse three years after the comedian and podcast host was hit with a wave of misconduct allegations.
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
-
Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World. The company claimed in its motion on Tuesday that Disney has been the victim of the “weaponizing” powers of government aimed at punishing it for protected speech. Disney’s motion was filed in state court in Orlando. It was the latest twist in legal battles being played out in federal and state courts among the entertainment giant, DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The fight is over who controls the special governing district that decides what gets built at Disney World.
- By DAVID KLEPPER - Associated Press
-
YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.
- By The Associated Press
-
Audible best-sellers for week ending May 12th.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Just a month after confirming they were engaged, "Barbarian" star Justin Long revealed that he's married to his co-star Kate Bosworth.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A settlement has been reached in a family dispute over the will of the late Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of music great Elvis Presley, lawyers told a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
And the winner of this year's Tiny Desk Contest is ... Little Moon.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For Savannah Chrisley, the holidays haven't been the same since her parents, "Chrisley Knows Best" stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their yearslong prison sentences in January.