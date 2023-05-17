0
0
0
0
0

Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board's lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat
Ap
AP

Disney asks judge to dismiss DeSantis-appointed board's lawsuit in latest tit-for-tat

  • By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press

Disney is asking a state judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a governing board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney World. The company claimed in its motion on Tuesday that Disney has been the victim of the “weaponizing” powers of government aimed at punishing it for protected speech. Disney’s motion was filed in state court in Orlando. It was the latest twist in legal battles being played out in federal and state courts among the entertainment giant, DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District. The fight is over who controls the special governing district that decides what gets built at Disney World.

Ap
AP

YouTube sends gun videos to 9-year-olds: 'It's not the kids. It's the algorithms,’ study finds

  • By DAVID KLEPPER - Associated Press

YouTube is great at sending users videos that it thinks they'll like based on their interests. But new research shows that the site's powerful algorithms can also flood young users with violent and disturbing content. The nonprofit Tech Transparency Project created YouTube accounts mimicking the behavior of young boys with an interest in first-person shooter games. The site soon began recommending videos featuring graphic imagery of school shootings and tactical firearm training to users as young as nine. YouTube says it works hard to protect children, but the researchers say the material could traumatize vulnerable kids or send them down dark roads of radicalization and extremism.