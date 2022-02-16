0
A Must Attend Fine Art Event Returns To The Caribbean With A Spotlight On NFTs

  • PR Newswire

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned annual Caribbean Fine Art Fair, (CaFA), now in its 12th year, returns virtually and in person to Barbados this March, with a focus on the works of over four dozen Black and Caribbean artists, and a spotlight also on the hot sub…

Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry
• By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Allison Gollust, the CNN executive whose relationship with Jeff Zucker led to his resignation as the cable network’s president, is leaving after an internal inquiry found violations of news standards, parent company WarnerMedia said.

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
• AP

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — P.J. O'Rourke, the prolific author and satirist who re-fashioned the irreverence and “Gonzo” journalism of the 1960s counterculture into a distinctive brand of conservative and libertarian commentary, has died at age 74.