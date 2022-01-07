Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. High near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.