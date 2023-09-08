Annie Lennox is not retiring. Though her partner in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Eurythmics Dave Stewart recently posted that Lennox “won’t be touring anymore” and would not be part of the “Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour” this fall, Lennox told The Associated Press that she will continue to perform. “I’m not retiring from anything,” Lennox said. “I’m just stepping back because I spent decades on the road." Instead, Lennox plans on performing at more events like “Time for Change,” a fundraiser for numerous nonprofits, including Rotary International’s End Polio Now initiative. Lennox will perform on the floor of the Colosseum on Sunday as part of the benefit.