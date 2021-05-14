The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged after an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence last month, authorities said Thursday.
The girl isn’t gone. There’s one on the train, and there’s another in the window.
NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Mason jr., can drop the interim from his title: He's now the official president and CEO of The Recording Academy.
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe and his wife are willing to give up their big cats to resolve a Justice Department civil complaint against them over the animals' care, their attorney told a federal judge.
Emily Blunt is doubling down about not a big fan of the superhero genre.
Let it be known: The paparazzi do not have Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ consent to photograph their infant daughter.
In her “Today” interview Thursday morning, Ellen DeGeneres called the scandal that plagued her last summer “misogynistic” and “orchestrated.”
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Andy Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona.
“Friends” will be there for you, finally.
The title of "The Killing of Two Lovers" sounds at first like a spoiler, if it's possible to spoil something that happens, or almost happens, in the very first scene. The lovers, Niki (Sepideh Moafi) and Derek (Chris Coy), are asleep in bed on a cold morning. Their putative killer, Niki's hu…
A journalist is caught up in an undercover operation that becomes an online seduction in "Profile," an intriguing, well-handled thriller that unfolds entirely on the computer screen of the protagonist.
‘The Underground Railroad’ tells an unflinching story of slavery ‘the country doesn’t want to acknowledge’
Film director Barry Jenkins knows “The Underground Railroad” will be hard to watch. That’s the point.
Play readings on Zoom are a pandemic placeholder few theater-lovers will be sad to give up. But they have on occasion provided an opportunity to experiment with casting, shedding fresh light on a role, a performer and even a playwright.
Ellen DeGeneres will bid a fond — and upbeat — farewell to her talk show audience Thursday, a day after revealing she’s bringing “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to a close after its upcoming 19th season.
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel is creating weekend shows for commentator Dan Bongino and former U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy starting early next month.
‘American Idol’ contestant Caleb Kennedy, 16, leaves show after video shows him next to friend in KKK hood
“American Idol” finalist Caleb Kennedy is leaving the show after video surfaced that showed him sitting next to a friend who was wearing a white Ku Klux Klan-style hood.
Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson to bring pizzazz as new characters in ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’
Although Billy Porter has always been animated in the figurative sense, the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner will literally be animated for his next major role.
Everyone in "The Woman in the Window" thinks Amy Adams is out of her mind. The question is: Do we?
Although a few of the nine "Saw" movies have been good, they've usually been where acting careers go to die (and get disemboweled). Big names have generally avoided the series. One way the latest entry, "Spiral," distinguishes itself is by showcasing Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, perform…