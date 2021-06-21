0
Entertainment
AP

John Cena’s wild ride: All the secrets of the insane cars of 'F9'

  • Hannah Elliott Bloomberg News (TNS)

Imagine ordering a limousine pickup at the airport and John Cena shows up as your driver. It’s something a number of real people got to experience before Cena was famous, when he worked as a limo driver. But a lift from the man who would become the most decorated professional wrestler of all…

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens
Entertainment
AP

Berlin museum centering on Germans expelled after WWII opens

  • By GEIR MOULSON Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is opening a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.