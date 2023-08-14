- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
In the charming rom-com “Red, White & Royal Blue,” Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), a ruby-lipped prince of England inconveniently in love with another man, pronounces “In the Mood for Love” to be “the swooniest movie of all time.” He’s not wrong, but it’s a nicely meta moment: The movie Henr…
- Ethan Drogin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In America, unprecedented success begets unprecedented wealth. When Michael Jordan wins six championships or Mark Zuckerberg invents social media, they earn billions.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
“Barbie” is cruising atop the box office. Studio estimates Sunday said director Greta Gerwig’s film phenomenon remained a runaway No. 1 in its fourth week, bringing in $33.7 million. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film from Warner Bros. surpassed $500 million in North America overall, a week after it crossed the $1 billion mark globally, a record for a female director. Director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” also remained strong in its fourth week, earning $18.8 million to take the No. 2 spot. The top pair had thin competition. The week’s top new release, “The Last Voyage of the Demeter,” finished fifth with a $6.5 million opening weekend.
- By NINIEK KARMINI - Associated Press
The Miss Universe Organization has cut its ties with its Indonesian franchisee and will cancel an upcoming Malaysia pageant after contestants lodged complaints with police accusing local organizers of sexual harassment. The New York-based organization said in a statement late Saturday it has decided to sever ties with PT Capella Swastika Karya, and its National Director, Poppy Capella. Six contestants of a Miss Universe Indonesia pageant recently filed complaints with police saying local organizers asked them to strip to their underwear for “body checks” for scars or cellulite, in a room with about two dozen people, including men. Five of the contestants say they were then photographed topless.
Newly released country song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ from unknown artist, instantly becomes right-wing ‘anthem’
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
A new country song titled “Rich Men North of Richmond” is taking the right-wing spotlight away from Jason Aldean’s controversial “Try That in a Small Town.”
- Jakkar Aimery - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — To the world, Sixto Diaz Rodriguez was an international musician, with a footprint that stretched from Detroit to Australia, to New Zealand, South Africa and beyond.
- Jami Ganz and Jager Weatherby - New York Daily News (TNS)
Lil Tay’s Instagram account was indeed hacked, leading to a post that falsely reported the teen rapper’s death earlier this week, according to Meta.
- AP
NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing jerseys.
