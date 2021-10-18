The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day at the beach turned into a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
- By FRAN DANIEL, Winston-Salem Journal
-
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Bo Yokely, a resident of Kernersville, says he is extremely happy about his performance in his most notable role to date in the Lifetime movie “Switched Before Birth.”
- Brian Eckhouse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
“Halloween Kills,” the latest installment in the long-running horror series, opened as the top film in North America, knocking the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” from the lead after just one weekend.
- AP
-
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ronnie Tutt, a legendary drummer who spent years playing alongside Elvis Presley and teamed up with other superstars ranging from Johnny Cash to Stevie Nicks, has died. He was 83.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to s…
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flea had a funky birthday. So did the music school he co-founded that has become an LA institution.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By CAROL KUGLER - The Herald-Times
-
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — In a twist of fate — something he’s become acquainted with — Bloomington artist Joe Lee’s personal history has led him to create a graphic novel he hopes will tell the story of a Holocaust survivor who forgave her tormentors.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 11th-hour deal was reached Saturday, averting a strike of film and television crews that would have seen some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers walk off their jobs and would have frozen productions in Hollywood and across the U.S.
Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Union of film and television crew members reaches deal with studios, averting strike and massive production shutdown.
- Muri Assuncao - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil was taken to a hospital Friday night after falling off stage during a show at a rock festival in Tennessee.
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Warner Bros. has unveiled its trailer for “The Batman,” which features Robert Pattinson’s first bone-crunching turn as a DC Comics superhero.
- AP
-
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling off the stage at a concert Friday in Tennessee, his guitarist told the crowd in a video circulated widely on social media.